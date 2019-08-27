David Andrews Hospitalized, Could Miss 2019 Season [REPORT]

The New England Patriots were lucky last season to escape any major injury on the offensive line. As the 2019 looms, they will likely be without arguably their most important lineman for the season.

Jeff Howe of the Athletic reported that David Andrews has been hospitalized with a blood clot, putting his season in jeopardy.

Sources: Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clots, season in jeopardy https://t.co/3Iash2aJ6q — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 26, 2019

Andrews, who was undrafted out of Georgia, has been the starting center for New England for the past four seasons and is even an offensive captain for the team. He has started 53 of the 56 games he’s played in during the course of his career.

This will affect not just the offensive line as a whole but Tom Brady directly. Brady and Andrews have built quite the relationship since the center joined the team. But throughout his career, Brady has become accustomed to working with different centers.

It seemed like a throwaway line at the time, but Josh McDaniels mentioned earlier that Tom Brady is "working well with the different centers he's worked with and he's going to work with." David Andrews has been his guy for 55 of the last 57 games. Now it'll likely be Ted Karras. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 27, 2019

This circumstance will likely make Ted Karras the starting center in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. New England is 4-1 in games Karras has started throughout his career.