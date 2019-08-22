DeMarcus Lawrence Sends Warning to Eli Manning Ahead of Season-Opener

DeMarcus Lawrence has a message for Eli Manning: Get ready to see my face … again.

“Oh absolutely,” the Dallas Cowboys‘ star defensive end said recently when discussing the Sept. 8 regular season-opener against the rival New York Giants, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s also a blessing to my career, to be able to go against Eli twice a year, so I’m ready for it.”

Nearly fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, and now $105 million richer, Lawrence is no stranger to his NFC East nemesis, having sacked Manning 3.5 times in seven career games against New York. He wreaked particular havoc on Eli in 2018, his breakout campaign, notching a pair of takedowns as Dallas swept Big Blue en route to a 10-6 record and division title.

Off the field, Lawrence has turned his trolling of Manning — and the G-Men — into an art form. In April, after going under the knife and receiving a get-well gift from Snickers, he took a pot shot at the two-time Super Bowl-champion signal-caller.

“Just when I thought the new deal couldn’t get any sweeter,” he wrote on Twitter. “Anyone know Eli’s address? I wanna send him some of these @SNICKERS. #ThankfulForHisContributions”

Then, when the Giants selected QB Daniel Jones in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, Lawrence primed his future victim.

“Fresh [meat],” he wrote, alongside nine emojis.

Locked and Loaded

As expected, the Cowboys activated Lawrence from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday, a sign that he’ll play without limitation versus New York at AT&T Stadium.

Lawrence did not participate in team drills during subsequent practices, as Dallas plans to ease him back slowly, but Tank sounds like a man who’s fixated on football, thirsting for the figurative shackles to come off.

“In March, I was thinking about getting paid,” Lawrence said, per Pro Football Talk. “After I got paid, got the surgery, I’m not really worrying about the surgery. Y’all forget I played two seasons with a torn labrum, so it really wasn’t about how ready the arm was going to be. I know I’m ready mentally and physically. You only need one arm to beat two.”

Lawrence No Fan of Preseason

Most veteran NFL players detest preseason, if only because it serves them no purpose other than being hotbeds for injury. Lawrence is among the majority, suggesting that such commitment is beneath him.

To little surprise, the Cowboys won’t suit him up for their two remaining exhibition contests. And to less surprise, the 2014 second-round pick is perfectly content with that.

“What does that have to do with it?” Lawrence said, per PFT. “It’s good for the team, understanding the pieces you need to work on as a coaching staff. That’s not my line of work, but it’s just good for younger players that haven’t been into the NFL yet. This is my sixth year, I’ve played a lot of games, so I should know what I’m preparing for mentally and physically. I don’t need preseason.”

