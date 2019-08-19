DeSean Jackson’s Mom Responds to Comparison of Son to Redskins WR

Philadelphia Eagles star wideout DeSean Jackson is back in the City of Brotherly Love and looking to help his team return to the Super Bowl after winning the title two seasons ago.

Jackson was one of the Eagles’ best players from 2008 to 2013 but was jettisoned by former coach and current UCLA lead man, Chip Kelly.

Known for his elite speed, Jackson was also a big play WR when he played for the Washington Redskins.

Now the Redskins have another speedster in rookie wideout, Terry McLaurin. The former Ohio State standout has been turning heads with his speed and toughness to match which incited a comparison of both Jackson and another former Redskins fan favorite, Pierre Garcon.

In 40 regular-season games from 2014-16, Jackson pulled in 142 receptions along with 14 touchdowns during his three-year tenure in DC. He helped the Redskins offense produce great numbers and was a big part of Washington’s 2015 NFC East championship run.

Garcon was tough and at 6’0″, 211 lbs had a body similar to McLaurin who is listed at 6’1″ and 210 lbs. During his five-years (2012 -16) in the nation’s capital, Garcon amassed 376 receptions and 21 touchdowns.

The DeSean Jackson Comparison

Recently, I tweeted out that McLaurin reminded me of a combination of both ex-Redskins stars and that tweet generated a reply from Jackson’s mother, Gayle Jackson.

She responded in her tweet that she didn’t agree with the assessment and that her son was #oneofone which is the All-Pro receiver’s famous social media hashtag.

I beg to differ with you, @deseanjackson11 is #OneofOne , a triple threat and their is no comparison. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/VwoPvC5oqj — DeSean Jackson's Mom (@GeeJackson10) August 8, 2019

McLaurin will have a lot to prove to be in such high regard despite only taking the field for a few plays in the Redskins’ first two preseason games. The rookie looks primed for an outstanding first year and could become a featured threat in the team’s evolving offensive plans.

Washington drafted McLaurin’s college teammate in the first round of last April’s draft in quarterback Dwayne Haskins and the duo could lead the Redskins offense well into the future.

Redskins fans are hoping that McLaurin can help them forget about how special Jackson and Garcon were while they were wearing the Burgundy and Gold.