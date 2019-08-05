Eagles’ Carlton Agudosi Wants to ‘Take Money’ from DeSean Jackson

One of the breakout stars at Philadelphia Eagles training camp has been former Rutgers wide receiver Carlton Agudosi. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has been soaring over defenders in 7-on-7 drills, especially in the red zone. During one series at last Thursday’s practice, Agudosi hauled in three straight touchdowns from backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld. He’s turning heads, to say the least.

Agudosi, who went undrafted in 2017 before signing with the Cardinals, remains a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he has certainly seized every opportunity. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recently called him out as a “kid who’s kind of showed up a little bit from a receiving standpoint.”

At Rutgers, he had just 35 career receptions for 513 yards and two touchdowns. Agudosi has appeared in six preseason games over his limited NFL career, making four catches for 52 yards with no touchdowns.

“I’m going to take advantage, whether it’s one game, one play … I’m going to take advantage of it and embrace it one day at a time,” Agudosi said. “Last year, I missed two or three preseason games. I’m going to take advantage [this year] because you never know what’s going to happen.”

“He’s busting his tail to get better every day in the (individual drills), and it’s carrying over into the team (drills),” Pederson said.

Agudosi was released by the Cardinals at the end of the 2018 preseason, but stayed in Arizona to train and hopefully latch on with another team. The 25-year-old received a tryout with the Seahawks before signing a futures contract with the Eagles in January.

“The Eagles are football heaven,” Agudosi said. “They give you everything you need to succeed.”

Agudosi Played Basketball with Kyrie Irving

One look at Agudosi’s towering frame has everyone wondering if he was a former basketball player. Yes, as a matter of fact. He most definitely was. And not just a bit player, but a talented two-sport athlete at Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. He was good enough to earn mid-major scholarship offers after playing AAU basketball for the New Jersey Road Runners.

That’s the same program where NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving played and the two briefly crossed paths — Agudosi on the 16-year-old team, with Irving starring for the 17-year-old team. Ultimately, Agudosi chose football over basketball.

“We had a lot of ballers on that team [New Jersey Road Runners] and we won the state championship in 2009, I think,” Agudosi said. “I played center. I was the biggest dude in school.”

He was recruited for hoops by Iona, Saint Joseph’s and Rutgers. Ultimately, Agudosi chose football over basketball after finishing with school records at Franklin High in receiving yards (1,577), yards per reception (20.0) and receiving touchdowns (17).

“The schools I was getting recruited for were way bigger for football and in my junior year I decided to go in for football,” Agudosi said.

Pick-Up Basketball with DeSean Jackson?

DeSean Jackson is the resident hoops head on the Eagles’ roster. The California native remains a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan and even worked out with Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma in the offseason. In June, the speedy receiver participated in John Ross’ celebrity basketball game where he posted several pictures of his silky smooth jumper on Instagram.

Jackson isn’t afraid to take it to the basketball court and talk some trash while doing it. But talent can only go so far, right? Jackson stands at just 5-foot-10 compared to Agudosi’s 6-foot-6, plus the fact that Agudosi was an accomplished prep standout in basketball.

If these two guys went one-on-one in the gym, Agudosi is pretty confident that he would take care of business. He proudly boasts that he can windmill dunk with ease, setting his vertical at 40 1/2 inches. His wingspan rivals a 7-footer.

“In basketball? I’m nice in basketball,” said Agudosi, when asked if he could beat Jackson one-on-one. “That’s my side hustle. I take money in basketball.”

