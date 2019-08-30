Eagles Offer Interesting Update on DeSean Jackson’s Injury

It appears DeSean Jackson’s hand injury isn’t as serious as everyone thought. The wide receiver will play Week 1 against the Washington Redskins. That’s the latest update from the Eagles.

Jackson sat out the Eagles final preseason game Thursday night, along with all the other starters. He showed up wearing a heavy bandage, not an actual splint and appeared ready for the season opener.

According to Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, the plan is for Jackson to be in the starting lineup on Sept. 8. The injury he suffered to his left ring finger is considered “minor.” Spadaro is employed by the Eagles, so his word should be gospel on the issue. He reiterated that point when he said to “ignore” all other reports. To repeat: Jackson is playing Week 1.

As I reported on the TV broadcast a moment ago: @DeSeanJackson11 “will play” on September 8 against Washington. The injury he suffered during the week of practice to his left ring finger is “minor,” so ignore any other reports out there. DJack is going to be just fine. — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) August 29, 2019

The previous reports Spadaro was referring to included one from ESPN’s Josina Anderson who said Jackson was being fitted for a custom splint on his broken finger and could miss three to four weeks. ESPN’s Tim McManus also stated that Jackson was visiting a hand specialist for further evaluation.

DeSean Jackson Ready for Redskins

There is no doubt DeSean Jackson had some say in whether he played in Week 1. The receiver spent three underwhelming seasons in Washington and left the Redskins rather unceremoniously. He certainly wants a bit of revenge on his former team in the season opener.

Back in June, Jackson seemed to allude to wanting to embarrass the Redskins during a dinner with Carson Wentz and the skill players on the Eagles’ offense. The fiery receiver can be heard saying “after we beat Washington” and then his voice trails off in a since-deleted Instagram story. Jackson had 142 receptions for 2,702 yards and 14 touchdowns in 40 games for the Redskins.

He Got Booed in Philadelphia in 2015

When DeSean Jackson returned to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in 2015, he was the enemy. And enemies get booed. Jackson had four catches for 40 yards in that game and actually spent the final minutes trolling Eagles fans as they rained down boos on him. The Redskins beat the Eagles 38-24 to clinch the NFC East division crown in Philadelphia. At the time, Jackson delighted in Philly’s suffering.

Silence the Critics and All the Eagle fans Hating on A real one !! They mad Now !! Lol😂😭😂😂😭… https://t.co/U5Ym6BX4Qg — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) December 27, 2015

That was the final year that Chip Kelly served as head coach of the Eagles. He was fired after the season, mainly due to the Eagles losing to the Redskins and missing the playoffs. Of course, Kelly was the one who forced Jackson out of town when he leaked a questionable story about the receiver’s alleged gang affiliations to the media.

“I started my career off here in Philly,” Jackson told the Washington Post in 2015. “I’ve done some special things, and I felt, in between the lines and out, that I put in a lot of hard work, a lot of success and had the city behind me. It’s disturbing to just come back and get the boos from the crowd and the fans because it’s not my decision to leave. Chip Kelly released me.”

