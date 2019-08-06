WATCH: Eagles Fan Gets Destroyed at Cowboys Training Camp

There is something to be said for unwavering team loyalty, especially behind hostile enemy lines. One Philadelphia Eagles fan found out the hard way after showing up to Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California wearing a Carson Wentz jersey.

Why this guy chose to attend a rival’s practice is a bit strange. It’s one thing to love the hometown team to death, quite another to travel cross-country to watch an opposing team hit each other in pads. That’s a debate for a different day. The assembled Cowboys fans jumped on the opportunity to shower him with hearty boos and serenade him with a spirited “Eagles Suck” chant. (For the record, it was kind of a weak showing).

Cowboys fans yelling at an Eagles fan during special teams period. pic.twitter.com/eVPE2myUuW — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2019

Upon further review, Heavy.com was able to uncover that the fan’s name is Brian Anthony and he lives in downtown Los Angeles. Now, this whole scenario makes a little more sense. Anthony has a Mychal Kendricks photo as his Twitter background, along with a profile picture of himself in a Wentz jersey. He frequently shouts out the Eagles on Instagram, so he’s a legit fan. Good work, Brian!

Ezekiel Elliott Might Not Play for Cowboys

The main story at Cowboys training camp remains the never-ending soap opera that is Ezekiel Elliott. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the All-Pro running back will not play this season without a new contract. More drama, Elliott apparently informed Dallas of this back in January.

From ESPN’s report on the matter:

Elliott informed the Cowboys that he would not play without a new contract in January, the source said. On Monday, former NFL running back Eric Dickerson said on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he spoke with Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux. According to Dickerson, Arceneaux said it was possible Elliott would miss part of the regular season but that they didn’t want that to happen.

Elliott will continue to be fined $40,000 per day until he shows up at training camp. According to ESPN, Elliott will be fined a regular-season game check of approximately $226,000 if he doesn’t report before Saturday’s preseason opener. He is under contract through 2020 and is set to make $3.853 million this season and $9.09 million next season.

Source added** they still think Ezekiel Elliott not playing, is not likely, at this time, given the same sentiment that Jerry Jones wants to get a deal done. Context: These comments only came to me this am in response to me asking if Eric Dickerson’s statements yesterday r true. https://t.co/LMOkapoBdh — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2019

Sporting News Picks Cowboys over Eagles

The Eagles have mostly been the darlings among the national media, with a majority of pundits (except Skip Bayless) predicting Philadelphia to win the NFC East and contend for a Super Bowl championship. Well, count The Sporting News out of that group after they picked Dallas to win the division. In fact, the publication selected the Cowboys to beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game and get to the Super Bowl.

According to The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer:

Dallas will survive a tough playoff field because it will be the team most adept at winning on both lines of scrimmage while also letting Prescott loose for big plays. Trading conservatism for more aggressiveness overall will change the results in Dallas from good to great. The Cowboys have been to the playoffs 10 times since they last won the Super Bowl 24 long years ago. Much to the delight of Jerry Jones, they will take full advantage of their first NFC championship appearance since 1995.

Iyer picked the Eagles to sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card team and lose to the Saints in the divisional round. The writer also chimed in on Donovan McNabb’s Hall-of-Fame credentials way back in May.

If Donovan McNabb (37,276 yds, 234 TD, 85.6) = HoFer, how about any of these guys? (just asking)

Carson Palmer 46,247 yds, 294, 87.9

Eli Manning 55,981 yds, 360, 84.1

Boomer Esiason 37,920 yds, 247, 81.1

Drew Bledsoe 44,611 yds, 251, 77.1

Vinny Testaverde 46,223 yds, 275, 75.0 — SN's Vinnie Iyer (@vinnieiyer) May 24, 2019

