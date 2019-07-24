Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Bad Mouths ‘Overrated Eagles’ [WATCH]

Skip Bayless must get paid pennies on the dollar for every time he pokes fun at the Eagles. The long-time sports talker was dissecting USA Today‘s latest NFL power rankings when he called Philadelphia “easily the most overrated NFL team.” Bayless even flapped his arms like Eagles wings during the diss.

Last month, Bayless was running his mouth about DeSean Jackson when the Eagles receiver clapped back on Instagram. This time, the discussion started when his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe brought up power rankings that showed the Eagles in the No. 3 slot, compared to the Cowboys at No. 15. Obviously the slight bothered Bayless, a long-time Cowboys fan and apologist.

“I say Fly, Eagles, Fly … I say the higher the better, just fly higher and higher with expectations rising and soaring up into the stratosphere,” Bayless said on Undisputed. “I want pressure mounting and mounting and mounting, and I want disaster lurking right around the next corner because this team is the most likely to fall on its face this year. “The Eagles are easily the most overrated NFL team and my Cowboys have become the NFL’s most underrated team and it just astounds me, but it also makes me happy. Because it will only motivate my team and it will only increase those expectations on those Eagles.”

Bayless provided examples of why the Cowboys were superior, too. The analyst pointed out that Dallas beat Philadelphia twice last year, along with citing the return of injured center Travis Frederick and previously retired tight end Jason Witten. He also referenced the addition of Randall Cobb as the team’s slot receiver, a huge upgrade over Cole Beasley, whom he called “Measly Beasley.”

Meanwhile, Sharpe stuck up for the Eagles and pounded his chest about Carson Wentz, while taking a shot at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. He also predicted Wentz would throw 15 straight touchdowns before tossing a single interception. OK, maybe that’s wishful thinking.

Carson Wentz Says ‘The Journey Begins’

Was Carson Wentz listening to Bayless’ biased rant? Or was the Eagles quarterback just happy for the start of training camp? Wentz posted the perfect photo on Instagram showing his mega-watt smile as he walked off the practice field. He captioned it with “The journey begins. Year 4.”

It’s been a drama-free offseason for the fourth-year signal-caller from North Dakota as he attempts to prove the nay-sayers wrong — and there’s a lot of them. Wentz won’t come out and say anything too negative, but it has to eat at him that so many out there think he’s some kind of China doll. Wentz has chosen his words on the subject carefully, although he did offer one seemingly out-of-character response last January in an innocent back-and-forth with reporters.

“I realize that’s other peoples’ opinions on things,” Wentz told reporters, via NBC Sports. “I first and foremost am looking forward to hopefully putting that to rest over the next couple years. At the end of the day you play this game you can’t control injuries, things happen, and I’m going to do everything I can to avoid those. My hope and goal is to put those doubts to rest.”

Despite missing a good chunk of games over the past two NFL seasons, Wentz has still compiled a 16-8 record while completing 65-percent of his passes. He also has the fifth-highest QB rating, at 120.0, during that same time span.

