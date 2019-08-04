Eagles Linebacker Suffered MCL Sprain, May Miss Multiple Games

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill might be sidelined for an extended period after going down hard while making a tackle on a running play at Saturday’s practice.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Grugier-Hill suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain in his left knee and could miss half the regular season.
The promising young linebacker was seen holding his left knee as he was carted over to the medical tent. Grugier-Hill was grimacing in pain but did walk into the locker room on his own.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the player had a “lower-body injury” and gave no additional information, including no timetable for a return. He was undergoing testing after practice.
“Yeah, preliminary, that lower body, left side,” said Pederson. “We’re going to evaluate him inside this afternoon and we’ll update you as we go.”
Grugier-Hill was having a great camp for the Eagles and even picked off Carson Wentz during Thursday’s practice. The exact extent of his injury is unknown, but seeing the cart is never a good sign. Pederson commented that Grugier-Hill was “coming into his own” and crowed about his invaluable contributions on special teams.
“Yeah, he’s really coming into his own. I mean, he’s obviously getting those first team reps at linebacker and he’s a core special teams [player] for us,” Pederson said. “Really excited about him and what he brings to our football team.
“Like I said, he was a young player who is now starting to really grow into his role and has been good all of camp.”
Grugier-Hill would be a huge loss to a linebackers group that lacks real depth behind Zach Brown, Nigel Bradham, Paul Worrilow, L.J. Fort, Nathan Gerry and T.J. Edwards. They could always go out and sign someone off the street — Mason Foster is still floating around, for example — for extra support.
Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
First Fight of Eagles Training Camp
It took almost two weeks, but the first scuffle happened in live drills when Shareef Miller and Casey Tucker got into after the whistle. Miller gave Tucker a vicious left slap that knocked his helmet off which led to a fight on the field. The dust-up didn’t escalate and ended rather quickly. No harm, no foul.
Fights are common around the league this time of year, especially with rookies looking to prove themselves. The Eagles are one of the tightest-knit groups in the NFL and usually shy away from the drama. The Miller-Tucker fight was nothing to be concerned about.
Eagles’ Linebacker Depth
The severity of Grugier-Hill’s injury is unknown at this point, but there’s always a concern when it relates to the lower-body. If the 25-year-old is forced to miss any time, it’ll lead to an opportunity for a young linebacker to step in and see added reps prior to the regular season. Even beyond that, it could result in someone having to fill in, depending on the severity of this injury.
One name worth monitoring is undrafted free agent T.J. Edwards. The four-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers has been a player to watch but will have his work cut out for him in order to make the 53-man roster.
Over his four years with the Badgers, Edwards racked up 366 combined tackles (215 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and eight sacks. If his playmaking ability continues to be showcased at Eagles training camp, he may have a legitimate shot to make a push for a roster spot.
READ NEXT: WATCH: DeSean Jackson & Nelson Agholor Tease Epic TD Dance