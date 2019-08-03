Darren Sproles Teases New ‘Philly Special’ at Eagles Training Camp

Darren Sproles often gets compared to a superhero, one that can juke tall defenders in a single bound. The Eagles diminutive utility back can do it all on the field, adept at both running and catching the ball — and maybe even throwing it in some formations.

During the install portion of Saturday’s practice, the Eagles ran a trick play where Carson Wentz dropped back then flipped the ball to Sproles who threw it to Joshua Perkins for a touchdown. Call it the new Philly Special.

It’s unclear if the Eagles were just having fun or if they would actually use the play in a real game and, unfortunately, no one asked head coach Doug Pederson about it. However, the coach did mention the team was still in “training camp mode.”

“We’re still in training camp mode. You know, again, you guys know we don’t game plan a ton for these preseason games,” Pederson said. “We’re still evaluating a lot of players, we’re still bringing in players, as you’ve seen. It’s all about evaluating and eventually finding the best 53 for this team.”

Last week, Sproles gave an in-depth interview to The Ringer where he explained how he has always sought to make the most of every opportunity, including each snap thrown his way. The idea of Sproles throwing the ball on a gadget play certainly fits in with that mentality.

“I learned you are only going to get the ball a couple of times,” Sproles told The Ringer. “So whenever I get it, I have to make something happen.”

Doug Pederson Talks About Donovan McNabb’s Hall of Fame Credentials

The never-ending conversation around whether Donovan McNabb deserves to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame reached a fever pitch earlier this week when Andy Reid gave his former quarterback a ringing endorsement. According to Reid, McNabb “belongs there.”

On Saturday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave his opinion on the matter. Remember, Pederson served as McNabb’s backup in 1999 and was a part of Reid’s coaching staff when McNabb was on the team.

He surely should have strong insight into the ongoing debate, no? Well, not really. Pederson played off the question like a true politician, saying only that “you can make a case” for McNabb going in.

“Yeah, I think you look at the body of work, I mean, I think there is definitely — you can make a case, you can make an argument for him going in,” Pederson said. “You know, obviously in our game, quarterbacks, especially the top-tier quarterbacks, are always thought of as are they Super Bowl winners and things like that.

“I don’t think that has to be the final straw in any decision. How they lead their team for so many years, the numbers they put up, the amount of NFC championship games that he’s led this team to, you could definitely make an argument for it. Maybe one day he’ll get an opportunity.”

Pederson started nine games for the Eagles in 1999 before making way for McNabb. He brought stability to an organization trying to rebuild at the time. And the rest, as they say, is history.

