Eagles Linebacker Carted Off Field at Training Camp

One day after news broke that Cre’Von LeBlanc may be out until November, another Philadelphia Eagles player might be sidelined for an extended period. Kamu Grugier-Hill went down hard after making a tackle on a running play at Saturday’s practice.

The promising young linebacker was seen holding his left knee as he was carted over to the medical tent. Grugier-Hill was grimacing in pain but did walk into the locker room on his own. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the player had a “lower-body injury” and gave no additional information, including no timetable for a return.

Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to rejoin his teammates for final minutes of practice but was talked out if it by trainers. Seemed to be walking fine. #EaglesCamp — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) August 3, 2019

Grugier-Hill was having a great camp for the Eagles and even picked off Carson Wentz during Thursday’s practice. The exact extent of his injury is unknown, but seeing the cart is never a good sign.

Kamu Grugier-Hill grabbed his left knee. Was taken to medical tent and is now walking inside. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 3, 2019

Grugier-Hill would be a huge loss to a linebackers group that lacks real depth behind Zach Brown, Nigel Bradham, Paul Worrilow, L.J. Fort, Nathan Gerry and T.J. Edwards. They could always go out and sign someone off the street — Mason Foster is still floating around, for example — for extra support.

First Fight of Eagles Training Camp

It took almost two weeks, but the first scuffle happened in live drills when Shareef Miller and Casey Tucker got into after the whistle. Miller gave Tucker a vicious left slap that knocked his helmet off which led to a fight on the field. The dust-up didn’t escalate and ended rather quickly. No harm, no foul.

First fight of camp! Shareef Miller vs. Casey Tucker. They were going at it in a 1-on-1 drill and Miller got his hands to the face. A few punches thrown, guys had to be separated. #Eagles — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 3, 2019

Fights are common around the league this time of year, especially with rookies looking to prove themselves. The Eagles are one of the tightest-knit groups in the NFL and usually shy away from the drama. The Miller-Tucker fight was nothing to be concerned about.

Eagles’ Linebacker Depth

The severity of Grugier-Hill’s injury is unknown at this point, but there’s always a concern when it relates to the lower-body. If the 25-year-old is forced to miss any time, it’ll lead to an opportunity for a young linebacker to step in and see added reps prior to the regular season. Even beyond that, it could result in someone having to fill in, depending on the severity of this injury.

One name worth monitoring is undrafted free agent T.J. Edwards. The four-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers has been a player to watch but will have his work cut out for him in order to make the 53-man roster.

Over his four years with the Badgers, Edwards racked up 366 combined tackles (215 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and eight sacks. If his playmaking ability continues to be showcased at Eagles training camp, he may have a legitimate shot to make a push for a roster spot.

