WATCH: Nick Foles Finally Looks Human at Jaguars Training Camp

Ahh, memories. They all came rushing back to Eagles fans after this report surfaced out of Jacksonville. Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles went six straight practices without throwing an interception at training camp — until Thursday when Foles’ unprecedented streak ended.

Foles, the former Eagles signal-caller and Super Bowl LII MVP, finally threw his first interception of the summer when rookie linebacker Quincy Williams stepped in front of tight end Charles Jones in the end zone and tipped up Foles’ pass before catching it during 7-on-7 work, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Ironically, it was the same day that both Peyton Manning and NBC Sports’ Peter King dropped by for a visit. He also made a highlight-reel play on the day when he connected with DJ Clark on a beautiful 50-yard spiral down the field. Classic Foles.

NICK FOLES connecting with DJ CHARK in the back of the endzone at #Jaguars training camp today pic.twitter.com/1T53vX8gyU — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) July 30, 2019

Foles is in his first season with the Jaguars after spending five total seasons in Philadelphia, including the last two as Carson Wentz’s backup quarterback — and arguably the greatest backup in NFL history. Foles threw for 8,703 passing yards and 58 touchdowns in an Eagles uniform.

Eagles Prepare for First ‘Open’ Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their first open practice of training camp for fans on Sunday, August 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s the one and only “open” practice of the summer, a move that caused a small controversy in the city when it was first announced. With only one on the schedule, the Eagles own the dubious distinction of having the least number of open practices. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos have the most with 19 open practices.

On Thursday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson elaborated on what went into making that decision. It should be noted that all proceeds from ticket sales for the one open practice will go to charity, the Eagles Autism Challenge. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Carson Wentz on the money with a back end zone bullet to Greg Ward Jr. is a thing of beauty (and kind of not fair) #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etJ473W9Iw — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 1, 2019

“There are a lot of factors that go into it as far as even the field, being on the field for a couple — we have a preseason game in between. I know we had the [Rolling Stones] concert over there, things like that,” Pederson told reporters Thursday. “So just a lot of factors we take into consideration when we make these decisions. Obviously, it’s a great situation for our fans when we go over there a couple times, and we love practicing in front of our fans. We love having all the people here. It’s just unfortunate we just had the decision this year to go to one.”

Kevin Wilkins Wins Rookie Singing Contest?

The Eagles have been holding a singing contest for their rookies and there have been many rather “inspired” performances since training camp opened. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside appeared to have the inside track on winning the competition after he perfectly covered Future’s “The Chosen One.” However, there appears to be a new leader in the clubhouse: Kevin Wilkins. The undrafted rookie defensive tackle out of Rutgers absolutely crushed it.

Eagles may have a winner in their rookie singing challenge 🎤 🔥🔥@99_kevinwilkins from Rutgers #Eagles

🎥 @greengoblin pic.twitter.com/hmzkexhtY8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 2, 2019

Wilkins ripped off his shirt and worked the crowd, even Doug Pederson was getting into it. Credit Jalen Mills for chronicling the contest on Instagram.

