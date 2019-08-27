Philadelphia Eagles Players React to Meek Mill’s Legal Victory

After 12 years and a lot of unfair hardship, Meek Mill is a free man. The 32-year-old rapper (real name: Robert Williams) pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in an effort to resolve his legal issues. As a result, a Philadelphia judge has ruled the criminal case against him is closed.

Meek Mill had been embroiled in a lengthy and frustrating legal battle stemming from a 2008 arrest when he was found guilty of a gun charge. He spent two years in a county jail and eight years probation while spending an estimated $30 million on lawyers. The never-ending saga is finally over after Judge Leon Tucker ended his probation.

“I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it,” Tucker said.

I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas. pic.twitter.com/noDEA1HaRd — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 27, 2019

Eagles Players Celebrate Meek Mill’s Freedom

The lovefest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Meek Mill has been well-documented. The team adopted his popular “Dreams and Nightmares” song as the soundtrack to their unbelievable Super Bowl run in 2017. They played it before and after games, with owner Jeffrey Lurie even getting in on the fun and dancing to it in the locker room.

The Philly-born rapper is a known Eagles fan — yes, he does own a Patriots Super Bowl ring — and maintains strong relationships with several players, including DeSean Jackson and Malcolm Jenkins. Those guys were among the first to send congratulations.

Jenkins, who was honored alongside Meek Mill with the Vanguard Award, used the opportunity to raise awareness for all those suffering from unjust incarceration. He noted: “Meek represents so many people that get funneled back into the system because of strict supervision.”

It’s been well overdue ! #Meekisfree ✊🏾 now let’s not forget about the thousands of people who experience the trap of probation and parole without the public pressure to help. Meek represents so many people that get funneled back into the system because of strict supervision https://t.co/3ZXjA5Lac9 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) August 27, 2019

Meek Mill previously called the 12-year ordeal “mentally and emotionally challenging” and walked out of Philadelphia’s Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice Tuesday wearing a Hawaiian shirt with the “Rocky” theme song blaring.

The Eagles were on the practice field Tuesday when news started leaking about the end to Meek Mill’s legal woes. The team has embraced the rapper many times and supported him when he was first released from prison in April 2018. DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz were all seen sitting courtside together at a Sixers playoff game. They have championed for him on several occasions, with the team often playing Meek Mill’s music at practices.

Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Meek Mill are courtside with Mike Rubin for tonight’s @sixers game. Details ➡️ https://t.co/WpWhLy35sP pic.twitter.com/6ZXlWTugty — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 3, 2019

Eagles Sang “Dreams and Nightmares” After Super Bowl

The best way to illustrate the Eagles love and appreciation for Meek Mill is through video. After they won the first Super Bowl in franchise history, they popped champagne and sang along to “Dreams and Nightmares.” The players were face-timing, dancing and just enjoying arguably the most epic moment in Philadelphia sports history. Hopefully, Meek Mill can be in the locker room and share in the glory the next time they win it all.

“He [Meek Mill] was sentenced two years for popping a wheelie,” Malcolm Jenkins told Philly Voice. “It’s an example of just how ridiculous sometimes our system can be and how we’re wasting resources, talent, money and locking people up for things that don’t make our communities safer.”

