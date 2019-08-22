Eagles-Ravens Preseason: Who to Watch, How to Watch, What to Watch

The Eagles host the Ravens tonight (7:30 p.m., NBC10) at Lincoln Financial Field in their third preseason game. This has traditionally been the one where the starters play the longest as the last real test before the season opener. Don’t look for Carson Wentz, not after all the quarterback injuries.

Wentz won’t play and head coach Doug Pederson hasn’t indicated which starters will be on the field. After two grueling joint practices earlier this week, the two teams are pretty familiar with each other. It doesn’t seem worthwhile to risk injury. Most starters — guys like Jordan Howard, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce — will probably see a series or two and then hit the pine.

Josh McCown has only been with the Eagles for less than a week. He’s a veteran who has already aced his crash course on the playbook. Expect him to be the starting quarterback. He has a golden opportunity to win the backup job over injured Nate Sudfeld.

Who to Watch: Keep Eyes on These Eagles

1. Josh McCown, Quarterback

The Eagles signed the 18-year veteran last Saturday and he has only participated in three practices with his new team. No worries, he’s a pro. McCown was slinging the ball around with ease in joint practices, completing passes to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Corey Clement and Greg Ward Jr., and talking about how much he enjoyed letting it rip in Doug Pederson’s amped-up version of the West Coast offense. McCown should draw the start in this one, if only for a few series. It’ll be up to the offensive line to protect him. The Eagles can’t afford any more injuries at the quarterback position.

2. Corey Clement, Running Back

Wow, this guy was flying around practice all week. It’s a very good sign for a player who sat out team drills for all of training camp as he slowly recovered from a debilitating knee injury. Clement showed no indication of any lingering ailments, cutting and juking with ease while catching balls out of the backfield and bursting upfield. The running backs room is already crowded in Philadelphia, but Clement brings an exciting and unique skill set.

3. Mack Hollins, Wide Receiver

His teammates and coaches continue to speak glowingly of the oft-injured fifth wide receiver out of North Carolina. He finally returned to practice this week — after missing all of 2018, plus OTAs and most of training camp with a myriad of injuries — and flashed the trademark speed that originally won him a roster spot. However, Hollins’ two major highlights in practice were drops on would-be touchdowns — one on a 50-yard bomb from Carson Wentz, another on a 30-yard toss. He needs a strong showing tonight to earn a spot over climbers like Marken Michel, Greg Ward Jr. and Carlton Agudosi.

4. T.J. Edwards, Linebacker

The kid from Wisconsin can flat-out play. Edwards was flying around the field last week against the Jaguars and finished with two tackles, including getting a few first-team reps. In joint practices against the Ravens, he nearly intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass and took it back the other way for six points. The ball bounced right off his chest as the Eagles sideline erupted in oohs and aahs. There is a depth and talent issue at linebacker, so this is his shot.

5. Josh Sweat, Defensive End

Daeshon Hall has severely outplayed Sweat in two preseason games, plus training camp practices. Ditto for rookie Shareef Miller. Those two should both make the team. However, the Sweat hype train was so high to start the summer that maybe the guy once compared to Jadeveon Clowney shows up and forces the issue. Sweat was blanked last week — zero tackles — and didn’t take advantage of his 21 snaps. Meanwhile, Hall had two sacks on 19 snaps.

6. Alex Singleton, Linebacker

Bonus player to watch here, just because this kid has a great story. Singleton led the Eagles in tackles last week against the Jaguars with six total, following up a three-tackle performance versus the Titans. He has also been a stud muffin on special teams, which is the easiest way for a bubble guy to win over a coaches’ heart. With Kamu Grugier-Hill out and Nigel Bradham banged up — and Nathan Gerry struggling — Singleton deserves a long look.

How to Watch: Game Information

When: Thursday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

How to Watch: NBC10 (TV), 94WIP (Radio), FuboTV (Online), NFL Network (replay at 1 p.m. on August 23); TeleXitos is offering a Spanish-language telecast.

How to Watch Outside Philadelphia Area: NFL Game Pass app is offering a free trial for the preseason. PhiladelphiaEagles.com also has a desktop option.

TV Announcers: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), Dave Spadaro (sideline)

Series History: The Eagles are 2-2-1 in five regular-season games against the Ravens. These two teams last played in 2016 when the Eagles lost on a failed two-point conversion, 27-26.

Odds: Eagles +5 (via Bovada.com)

