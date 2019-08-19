Ezekiel Elliott Holdout: Emmitt Smith Unloads on Cowboys RB

Ezekiel Elliott is sitting out and the Dallas Cowboys are still successful at the running back position.

Insert Tony Pollard: With Elliott holding out, Pollard got the start in Dallas’ win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Pollard finished with 42 yards while rushing on five carries. He even scored one touchdown in the Cowboys’ 14-10 win.

Asked if Pollard is the Cowboys’ barganing chip in contract negotiations with the Elliott, Jerry Jones replied: “Who? Now Zeke who?”

Jerry Jones is intrigued by pairing Pollard and Elliott together.

“What’s amazing for him is to come in here and he hadn’t done that much,” Jones told Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins of Pollard.

“He knows exactly what to do and he knows how to do it. If he goes out there and he plays to that level he’s going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early. That will really complement what we’re doing with Zeke, not replace that, I mean that, not replace it. Nobody is getting cute here, certainly be a great compliment to have a great running game where I can picture those guys [having] success at the same time out there really giving the defense some fits.”

For those keeping score at home: Elliott, the NFL’s leading rusher has two years remining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to make a base salary of $3.8 million this season.

Elliott will make $9.09 in 2020 on that deal. Elliott had until August 7th to earn his benefits for this season.

For those tardy to the party: While Elliott continues to hold out, the Saint Louis, Missouri native has delayed his option to become an unrestricted free agent by at least another year.

Emmitt Smith discused the matter with Voice of the Fans’ Cameron Buford. He has perspective too. Now an NFL Hall of Famer, Smith who led the league in rushing in 1992, didn’t participate in the Cowboys’ training camp and missed the first two weeks of the regular in 1993.

“I think the Cowboys should pay him,” Emmit Smith told Voice of the Fans’ Cameron Buford.

Smith added more context on Elliott via a transcription provided by sports and entertainment journalist, Landon Buford.

“I think if you look at the scheme of things where things are today, leverage is the most important thing that we all have,” said Smith.

“You lose leverage, you lose opportunity. The Cowboys have leverage, they are going to lessen your opportunity. So, you have to strike while the iron is hot. There are so many options that the Cowboys have that he doesn’t have. Everyone in the world wants to talk about what he should do because they are not in his position. As a former player when are in that position when you have leverage you need to take advantage of the opportunity. I think people are going to test how far he is willing to go like they did with Le’Veon Bell. How far are you willing to go.”