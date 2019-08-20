Giants Respond to Comments From Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham

The New York Giants are not amused with the latest comments from their former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who managed to rip the team in two separate interviews.

Mayfield trashed the Giants for selecting Daniel Jones No. 6 overall, while Beckham said the team left value on the table when they traded him to Cleveland “to die.”

When asked about the comments on Tuesday, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t find much to take away from the criticism.

“Quite frankly, on our list of issues of the day, it really doesn’t matter what Odell or Baker say,” Shurmur said, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Jones responded by taking the high road, simply saying of Mayfield: “I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play.”

Giants Coach Calls Baker Mayfield’s Criticism of Daniel Jones Unoriginal

Jones had a 17–19 record in college at Duke, but at 6-foot-5 with a big arm, he fits the mold of a classic “franchise QB.”

Mayfield on the other hand, does not.

Coming into the draft, Mayfield had to deal with all types of concerns and questions about his height (6-foot-1), despite compiling a 39–9 and a Heisman trophy over his storied college career.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield said. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don’t.”

Mayfield is not the first to call out the pick, which left many stunned. Even Giants fans were upset with the selection, booing Jones before he even got a chance to get on the field.

“[Baker] is in a long line of people that criticized that move,” Shurmur told reporters. “That’s not originally commentary, is it? . . . I know [Jones] is a winner. Don’t confuse calm and composed for a guy who is competitive and a winner.”

To Jones’ credit, he has been solid so far in the preseason. Against the Bears in Week 2 of the preseason, Jones completed 11-of-14 throws for 161 yards and a touchdown, which was a 15-yard strike to TJ Jones just before halftime. His strong play has led to a conversation that he could possibly replace the 38-year-old Eli Manning at some point this season and has quieted some of the boos.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said in his post-practice press conference Tuesday that the team doesn’t care if Mayfield’s comments created a bigger bullseye on their backs.

Odell Beckham Took Trade From Giants Personal

Beckham believes the Giants wanted to “put a stain” on his career when they traded him to the Browns, which he breaks down in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated.

“This wasn’t no business move,” he told the magazine. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

If that was the goal, the Giants clearly misread what was going on in Cleveland, where the Browns are now being hailed as a Super Bowl contender.

It’s not the first time OBJ has spoke critically about the Giants following the trade. He told Complex earlier this offseason that he felt he could never reach his potential in New York and that a change of scenery was needed for his career to progress.

Beckham believes he’s a perfect fit with the Browns, playing with Mayfield, who he has already praised repeatedly this training camp for his leadership style and swagger, and Jarvis Landry, his best friend and college teammate.

“I’ve never had that before,” Beckham said.

