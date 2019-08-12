‘Last Chance U’ Coach Jason Brown Posts Cute Video of Dog, Stogie

“Last Chance U” head coach Jason Brown may be the focus of the latest season of Netflix, but his dog, Stogie, was a close second. From leading Independence out onto the field to the team barbecues, Stogie was a fan favorite on “Last Chance U.” For those wondering how Brown’s pup is doing, the coach posted a video of Stogie, who is apparently still in the teething stage.

The clip shows Stogie then pans to a door where the paint has been scraped off and one of the panels looks like it has been chewed. Brown then asks Stogie who did it and the dog starts barking.

“Everyone asking about stogie….. he’s good. Kinda.. #stogiesaturdays,” Brown posted on Twitter along with the video.

Brown is no longer the coach at Independence after being asked to resign following disturbing text messages that surfaced. Brown is also dealing with legal challenges. The former Indy head coach allegedly impersonated being an attorney from the law office of Johnny Cochran and is being accused of contacting local media while pretending to be a lawyer.

Brown is facing four counts of blackmail, four counts of identity theft and two misdemeanor counts of criminal false communication, per Parsons Sun. Brown has a hearing scheduled for August 22 where a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence against Brown to warrant a trial.

Brown Has Been Promoting His New Book Hate Me Now, Love Me Later

I just wanted to thank everyone for the continued support which has made my book "Hate Me Now Love Me Later" the #1 best seller going on 4-weeks straight! Much love and if anyone is interested in a signed copy, venmo @coachjb12 thanks #hatemenowlovemelater pic.twitter.com/D33XuPOpUN — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) August 12, 2019

While Brown awaits his hearing he has been promoting his new book Hate Me Now, Love Me Later. Brown has not publicly discussed the legal allegations but has defended himself when it comes to his use of the term Hitler when texting a volunteer student-coach. Brown attempted to provide context during an interview on FS1’s Speak For Yourself.

“I regret the form of the way the message was sent which was via text,” Brown noted to FS1. “…He wanted some fame. Just so you know, he walked around saying he was Hitler every day. And would do all the things Hitler did as far as the way he walked, the way he talked. Everything. And he did those things, and I snapped at a boiling point where I told a kid: ‘Come see me. I’m your new Hitler now.’ Because of how he was acting in the classroom setting after I just set him down and reprimanded him.”



The “Last Chance U” Coach Has Been Speaking to Schools During His Break From Coaching

Naw this is how he is watching it pic.twitter.com/Ihv5dACAsH — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) July 28, 2019

Brown appears to be spending the majority of his time in California since leaving Independence. In addition to promoting his new book, Brown has been making the rounds at local schools. Brown recently spoke with the Saugus High School football team and explained some of the lessons he discusses in an interview with The Signal.

“I’m the product of my environment, where I was raised you either got dragged through the mud or you did the dragging, big fish eat little fish,” Brown told The Signal. “The streets will teach you it is a results-oriented business, you can make a right or a left, toughening the skin and teaching the guys they are going to have some trials and tribulations, hiccups and bumps in the road. It’s a marathon not a sprint, I taught them those things and that’s what I continue to teach.”