Kenneth Faried Would Be a Nice Fit with the Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins’ ACL Injury

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly tore his ACL while working out in Las Vegas last Monday and could miss the entire 2019-20 season, forcing the Lakers to look for frontcourt help and they should turn to Kenneth Faried.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Cousins has suffered a torn ACL in his knee. Charania added that the four-time NBA All-Star “will undergo final tests that are expected to confirm the torn ACL diagnosis.”

Concerning Future For Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers, which was a risky bet because it was not certain if he could be the dominant interior force he was before his first injury.

The four-time NBA All-Star suffered a torn Achilles injury on the latter part of the 2017-18 season while he was with the Pelicans and he played just 30 regular season games for the Warriors last season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old center partially tore his quad in the second game of his team’s first round playoff series against the Clippers but he was able to return in time to play in the NBA Finals.

This will be Cousins’ third major injury in around a year and a half, which causes concerns for his long-term future. Cousins wanted to enter the season healthy and improve his free agency stock for next year while helping the Lakers contend in a wide open Western Conference with many talented teams.

Why Faried Could Work For The Lakers

Free agent Kenneth Faried is an experienced veteran capable of providing quality minutes off the bench or as a starter. The 29-year-old was productive for the Rockets during the regular season, averaging 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24.4 minutes over 25 games (13 starts) but his playing time decreased significantly in the playoffs and he put up just 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.3 minutes over six games.

Last season Faried improved his 3-point shot, making 7 of his 20 attempts with the Rockets and while no one expects him to attempt long-range shots on a regular basis, defenses now know that he can make shots from distance when he plays. This is a good fit for a talented player that can be a valuable frontcourt piece for many contenders.

