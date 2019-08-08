‘Last Chance U’ Season 5 Location Appears to be Laney College

It looks like “Last Chance U” has been renewed for Season 5 and is headed to California to follow Laney College. The popular Twitter fan account Last Chance U Alum tweeted out the news.

“Confirmed: Laney College in Oakland, California will be featured on Last Chance U Season 5. Cali, You’re Up…Laney College went 11-2 last year and were the 2018 California Community College Athletic Association Football Champions,” Last Chance U Alum noted on Twitter.

Laney College is located in downtown Oakland and marks the first time the show has been filmed on the West Coast. The official “Last Chance U” account has yet to confirm the Laney rumors, so we will have to wait for an official announcement. The show typically announces the next season’s location in early August. Laney’s football account has also been quiet on the “Last Chance U” rumors.

John Beam Will be the New “Last Chance U” Coach in Focus

If the rumors are true, “Last Chance U” moves from rural smalltown America to a major city for the first time in the show’s history. It will be interesting to see how the cameras tell a similar story in a different environment.

From Buddy Stephens to Jason Brown, the head coach has been the focal point of the show. Laney’s John Beam has coached more than 20 NFL players, per Laney Athletics. Beam got his start at Laney in 2004 as the running backs coach before becoming the team’s offensive coordinator. Beam has been the Laney head coach since 2012.

During his tenure, Laney has won two league titles and gone to 6 bowl games. The school is coming off a 2018 state championship. Twitter user @Kavatar510 described Beam’s impact on Oakland.

“Pretty excited for the world to finally meet Coach John Beam. The man is more than just some coach. He’s been there for the inner city Oakland kids for YEARS. Helping them find work, get into college, and just helping them become better leaders in society,” Kavatar tweeted.

Aside from having an awesome mustache, Beam also got a championship shoutout from presidential candidate Corey Booker.

“I was blown away when I visited with you and saw the young men,” Booker noted in a video posted by Laney College. “[I] Saw the courage and the commitment and the struggle and, really, the strength of character. You know and you all embody the understanding that you win victories far before the lights are on or gameday happens.”

Here is a look at the full video clip of Booker congratulating Laney College.



“Last Chance U” Continues Its Tradition of Going to a New School Every 2 Years

New players, new season. Last Chance U returns to Kansas in INDY: Part 2 on July 19- only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/aO06Tzvp3K — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) July 9, 2019

“Last Chance U” has a history of focusing on a program for two years then leaving for a new school. The show started at EMCC in Scooba, Mississippi for the first two years. “Last Chance U” then moved on to Independence, Kansas for the past two seasons.

If Laney College is indeed the pick, it will be interesting to see if the show continues the two-year tradition. With Jason Brown out as Independence head coach, the show was expected to move on to a new school for Season 5.