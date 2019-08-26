Lakers: LeBron James Gets Unexpected Compliment from NFL Analyst

LeBron James isn’t just handing out assists on the basketball court. The Lakers’ point guard to be is handing out dimes to retired NFL players too.

Insert Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.

Now an analyst on NFL Network, the Cresnshaw native was shouted out via Twitter by James because of his new book.

“I have only met him a handful of times,” Akbar Gbaja-Biamila tells Cameron Buford. “But I just came out with a brand new book. I am a first-time author and it is extreme to promote your book and LeBron James took my book and put it on one of his promotions.”



More from Akbar Gbaja-Biamila in a transcription via NBA scribe Landon Buford:

“I did not ask him or pay him for it, but he made me very conscious of helping the generation behind. Bring them into either the sports or entertainment and paying it forward. So, using his platform, which is a massive platform to help me out when it wasn’t prompted or asked.”

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, played defensive end in the NFL and was signed by the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the San Diego Chargers and the Miami Dolphins.

LeBron James, a 16-year NBA veteran ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists list (8,662).

According to NBA.com, LBJ is within striking distance of passing a pair of Hall of Famers in 2019-20: Gary Payton (whom he trails by 305 assists) and Isiah Thomas (400).

LeBron James’ first season in Los Angeles wasn’t as prosperous as many imagined.

He injured his groin on Christmas Day and returned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup at the end of January after a very strenuous rehab process.

The Lakers missed also missed the NBA Playoffs and went into the offseason on a mission to get better.

“I like being uncomfortable in the offseason,” LeBron James told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

“I like being counted out. It motivates me. “I’ve had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years,” LeBron added. “I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I’m figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We’re looking at it in an entirely new way.”

“He didn’t really get to do his thing on the court,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne told the Scoop B Radio Podcast in the spring.

“With LeBron, he’s signed for four years and I think he’s as happy with how this went as anyone, I don’t think LeBron blames anyone for this, and so I thought about it, but that’s more of what it feels like, this first year didn’t go so well.”

The 6-foot-8 forward came into the league as a point guard will make a return to PG duties with a revamped Lakers roster.

For those tardy to the party: Six players have returned from last season. That list includes James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.