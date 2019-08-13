Odell Beckham Defends Sexuality Again After New Ad Photo Drops [LOOK]

Odell Beckham Jr. might have gone from New York to Cleveland in the offseason, but it’s been harder than ever to miss the star wide receiver.

Since being traded to Cleveland OBJ has dropped an exclusive Nike shoe, graced the cover of GQ and now he’s on billboards — in his underwear.

The photos are part of Clavin Klein’s new “#MYCALVINS IRL” campaign, which is meant to show high-profile celebrities in their real life, without filter. It also features Namoi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Diplo, Jacob Elordi, Lay Zhang and Jelly Lin.

Beckham posted the billboard photo on his Instagram Monday with the caption: “Here’s a pic of me and a world class lamp,” starting a firestorm of comments.

Odell Beckham Fires Back at Rumors of Being Gay Following Photo

The comments were filled with notes from celebrities, from Diplo to fellow NFL stars like Le’Veon Bell, who wrote: “Okayy Bro,” followed by a bunch of laughing faces.

But the photo also started a conversation in the comments thread so heated that Beckham felt the need to respond and defend himself against rumors and comments alleging he is gay.

Introducing the other side of #OdellBeckhamJr… off the field. This is @OBJ #IRL.

Show us yours ➡️ #MYCALVINS Shop Now: https://t.co/AQ99SRhJ0W

Shot by Daniel Jackson Photography pic.twitter.com/38ye6mw2no — CALVIN KLEIN (@CalvinKlein) August 12, 2019

Here’s what Beckham said in its entirety: “Yallll chilllll mann damnnnn! It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it. If I sit here and defend myself y’all gon say im tryna defend myself , if I sit there and say nothin yalll gon say ‘seee he didn’t say anything..’I’m good wit me. Which is dumb straightttt… Period. lol I don’t neeed to say this shxt no mooooo! Half y’all girls in these comments. This the last time ima break this shxt down for y’all. And lastly before I got hit the weight room! Much love to everybody out there! Fellas sorry man, gotta get a (bag) for it!”

For those who need a translator for Beckham’s language, his main point is that he’s straight — end of story.

Odell Beckham Addresses Gay Rumors in GQ Interview

It wasn’t the first time Beckham has felt the need to address rumors about his sexuality.

Various stories have popped up through the years that painted Beckham as a closeted gay man. For the most part, he has been quiet on the issue, going about his business. But in a recent bombshell interview with GQ, Beckham spoke on how he’s handed the allegations.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this,” Beckham told GQ’s Mark Anthony Green. “Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”