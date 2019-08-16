Patriots vs Titans: Preview, Notes, and How to Watch Preseason Week 2

For the first time since 2007, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans will meet in a preseason game. But this one already has drama brewing before it has even been played.

The two teams engaged in joint practices that featured several scuffles and near brawls. Both teams are hoping to be contenders in a strong AFC this season.

That preseason meeting in 2007 was New England’s last loss until its infamous Super Bowl defeat to the New York Giants. The Titans won in Foxborough, 27-24, exactly 12 years to the day of their next preseason meeting.

Last season, the Patriots were “handled” down in Nashville – a 34-10 drubbing by the Titans. It was 17-10 after a quarter before the offense fell apart. Tom Brady finished just 21 of 41 with 254 yards in the air and 284 total yards for the game.

Derrick Henry rushed in a pair of scores while Marcus Mariota threw for two more touchdowns. Ryan Succop’s two field goals capped off the scoring.

Joint practices reignited the fierceness between the two AFC foes and saw the emergence of Tom Brady this postseason. Brady went 18 for 28 on his final day of joint practices which included a couple deep completions as well.

ABOUT LAST WEEK

The Patriots opened preseason on a high note with a 31-3 win at Detroit. New England’s defense collected nine sacks and held the Lions to less than 100 yards of total offense for the game.

On offense, quarterback Brian Hoyer was nearly perfect completing 12 of his 14 passes and throwing two touchdowns. Rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers reeled in a pair of touchdowns in the win.

For the Titans, they opened up their preseason with a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Backup quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside each threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win.

One of those scoring throws went to former Patriot Cody Hollister, who caught four passes on the night for 58 yards.

NOTES

The Titans have a slew of former Patriots, including Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Dion Lewis, Cody Hollister, Frank Herron, and head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England sent N’Keal Harry home as the rookie receiver is dealing with ‘multiple injuires’, adding to the growing list of injured Patriots’ receivers: Cameron Meredith, Demaryius Thomas, Julian Edelman, Maurice Harris, and Phillip Dorsett.

Titans DL Jurrell Casey was added to the active roster this week after he began training camp of the PUP list after recovering from an MCL injury.

Tennessee also signed four others, including former AAF standout running back Akeem Hunt along with DE Eric Cotton, WR DeAngelo Yancey, and LB Ukeme Eligwe.

The Patriots made some roster moves this week as well, parting ways with QB Danny Etling and acquiring TE Eric Saubert from the Falcons.

HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 7 p.m.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tn.

TV/Radio: NE – WBZ-TV (Channel 4), WBZ-FM (98.5); TEN – WKRN-TV (Channel 2), WGFX-FM (104.5); Remote – Patriots.com and the Patriots App

Series History: The Patriots are 19-12 against the Titans all-time, including a 2-1 mark in the postseason. Tennessee’s win last season snapped a seven-game, 15-year winning streak for New England. All three postseason meetings came in Foxborough – the 1978, 2003, and 2017 AFC Divisional Round.

