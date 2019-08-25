Patriots Sign Two Players, Waive Keionta Davis

On Sunday, the New England Patriots made a bevy of roster moves as the task of building a strong 53-man roster ahead of the regular season continues.

New England officially added linebacker Brandon King to the injured reserve list and waived defensive end Keionta Davis. In their place, the Patriots added linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin.

The Patriots have waived DE/OLB Keionta Davis and placed core special teamer Brandon King on injured reserve. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2019

The move to sign Wright was hinted at last night and confirmed earlier today by Anthony Gimino of AllSportsTucson. It was a big 24 hours for the linebacker who also got engaged last night.

Heard from a second source that former #ArizonaWildcats LB Scooby Wright has signed with the New England Patriots. — Anthony Gimino (@AGWildcatReport) August 25, 2019

Robert Martin, meanwhile, is a surprise addition to the Patriots’ roster given their depth at the running back position. His signing was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have signed two players: LB Scooby Wright and RB Robert Martin. They were present at today's practice. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2019

Davis spent two seasons with New England recording six tackles. He was on injured reserve his entire rookie season but impressed enough during preseason last year to earn a spot on the 53-man roster out of preseason. In all, he played in six games recording as many tackles, three for a loss, along with two QB hits.

King, however, was lost to injury in the Patriots’ third preseason game, tearing his quad. He had his best year with the Patriots last year, recording 12 tackles. In 2017, he even recorded a safety on special teams against the Los Angeles Chargers.