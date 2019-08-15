Raiders’ Antonio Brown Looks Healthy in Warmups [WATCH]

The Oakland Raiders are in Arizona to face off against the Cardinals in the second game of the preseason. One of the biggest stories for Oakland has been the ongoing foot injury of wide receiver Antonio Brown. He has missed a good portion of training camp due to frostbite on his feet that came from the misuse of a cryotherapy machine. It’s been unclear a specific timeline of when he’ll return, but based on pregame warmups for Thursday night’s game, Brown’s return should be looming.

His return practice hasn’t been announced yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was back very soon. Based on the video, his feet look fine. He’s not limping or struggling and looks quick. He also seems to be making cuts just fine. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Michael Gehlken, the team isn’t worried about his return and that he’ll be rejoining the team soon. He’s not going to hit the field to play in the game, but this is a promising sign and seeing him sport the silver and black is exciting.

Is Antonio Brown Worth the Distraction?

In ESPN’s pregame show, the question was posed if whether or not Antion Brown was worth the distraction that he brings. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan believed that Brown is definitely worth it because of how much production he brings, but not everybody was as sure.

Randy Moss, who has personal experience with being a distraction in Oakland, seemed less sure than Rex Ryan that it's all going to work out with Antonio Brown. #Raiders — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 15, 2019

Former Raiders wide receiver, Randy Moss, didn’t seem too confident that Brown wasn’t going to cause bigger problems. Moss was a notoriously disruptive player back in the day, so it’s interesting that he would think that Brown was going to be a problem. Time will tell if he’ll be able to produce the way he did in Pittsburgh, but if he does, the Raiders will be fine with some of the drama he causes.

