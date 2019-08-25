Raiders’ Sign Former Chargers Defensive Lineman

Following running back Doug Martin getting placed on the IR, the Oakland Raiders have added another body to their defensive line. The body they added to the line was former San Diego and Los Angeles Charger Corey Liuget. Raiders fans should be very familiar with Liguet due to the fact that he played eight seasons for a rival. Liuget was a stalwart of the defensive line for the Chargers for a very long time but parted ways after the 2018 season.

The team also added undrafted free agent linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams. He played college ball for South Carolina and was hampered by injuries for a lot of his time there. The Raiders have also let go of long snapper Andrew Depaola in a corresponding move. Allen-Williams has a long road to making the team, but he could get a shot to show what he can do against the Seattle Seahawks for Thursday’s preseason game. The Depaola cutting is somewhat surprising considering he had a lot more experience than Trent Sieg. Sieg filled in nicely for Depaola in 2018 as the veteran missed most of the season due to injury. Looks like he did enough to prove that he was the better option going forward. It’s an interesting turn of events considering the Raiders made Depaola the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL just a year ago.

Liguet had some very productive years for the Chargers. He had as high as seven sacks in a season, which is impressive for a defensive tackle. Unfortunately for him, he tested positive for PEDs before 2018 and was suspended for four games. He also suffered a torn quad tendon and he only ended up playing six games for the team. Liguet took down the quarterback 24 times over his eight years with the Chargers. Los Angeles didn’t pick up his option after the season. Though Liguet is talented and has proven production, he’s going to have a very hard time making this team.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Could Either Signee Make the Team?

It’ll be a tough road ahead for either Liguet or Allen-Williams to make the team. The Raiders already had some difficult decisions to make along the defensive line. Veteran Ethan Westbrooks and undrafted rookie Anthony Rush have shown that they may be worth a roster spot. Justin Ellis, Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall are all virtual locks to make the roster. There may only be one more spot available. Liguet could force out one of the younger guys, but he’s probably just a body for the Raiders to throw in against the Seahawks.

Allen-Williams has almost no shot of making the roster. It’s really far in camp and unlike Liguet, he doesn’t have a long track record of success to lean on. Who knows though? He could potentially battle for a spot on the practice squad. If he can impress on special teams, that would greatly help his odds. Oakland is pretty much set at linebacker, so special teams will probably be his only avenue.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Derek Carr Reacts to Surprise Andrew Luck Retirement

