Raiders’ Derek Carr Gives Update on Antonio Brown’s Status

After the Antonio Brown hit the field for warmups for Thursday’s game versus the Arizona Cardinals, it was assumed that he’d be back on the practice field soon for the Oakland Raiders. Well, the team didn’t have to wait long as he was back at the first practice following the game, according to quarterback Derek Carr.

“[Brown] did everything with us just now,” said Carr about Saturday’s practice. “The man’s recall is unbelievable. No mental errors, and in this offense, that’s not easy to do. You can tell Antonio’s been studying because he came out and didn’t miss a beat.”

It also looks like Brown was a full participant.

“Whatever we did today, he was a part of it,” said Carr when asked about Brown’s participation.

This is a good sign as Brown’s extended absence was starting to become worrisome with the season looming. Luckily, the offense has a few weeks to work out any kinks and get Brown acclimated to the offense. He’s going to be an integral part of the Raider offense.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Carr Praises Josh Jacobs

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs got his first chance to shine against the Cardinals and made a few impressive runs. He averaged 5.2 yards a carry on four carries. He was only in there for one drive, but Carr was impressed.

“I’ve played with a lot of good backs and watching his vision was really impressive,” said Carr about Jacobs. “He doesn’t care that he’s a rookie, he’s trying to prove that he’s the best back in the NFL and that’s his mindset.”

Those are encouraging words for the young running back. Carr also had a chance to talk about Jacobs as a receiver.

“He’s very, very advanced,” said Carr. “I think everybody knows that you have to be very good in the passing game to play in coach Gruden’s offense as a running back.”

READ NEXT: What We’ve Learned About the Raiders Halfway Through the Preseason

