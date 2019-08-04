Raiders Honor Cliff Branch at Training Camp Practice [LOOK]

Late on Saturday night, the Oakland Raiders were hit with the devastating news that legendary wide receiver for the franchise, Cliff Branch, passed away at 71. Considered to be one of the first great deep ball threats in the NFL, Branch’s speed and big-play ability is the stuff of legend. He has long been thought to be one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs in NFL History. Just like his former teammate Ken Stabler, Branch will have to get in posthumously. Though he has not been immortalized with a Hall of Fame induction just yet, there’s no doubt that the Raiders have not and will not ever forget his legacy.

Raiders Staff and Players Honor Cliff Branch at Training Camp Practice

The team is in the midst of a really important training camp, but that hasn’t stopped them from going out of the way to honor the recently deceased wide receiver. Players, staff members and coaches have been seen sporting the famous #21 jersey that Branch wore.

A tribute to a legend. pic.twitter.com/c75ggcMzZQ — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2019

Derek Carr also wearing 21 https://t.co/h0R7SqrQRA — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 4, 2019

Tyrell Williams getting props from fans for wearing No. 21 in honor of Cliff Branch. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/WomYDocaXK — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 4, 2019

Most notably, quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Tyrell Williams are wearing number 21 jerseys at practice. It’s fitting for Williams to sport Branch’s jersey because he is also a speedy deep threat that will likely make some big plays in the silver and black. Branch has stayed close to the team throughout his life. He was actually at the combine for the Raiders helping them scout rookie talent. He claimed that he ran a 4.2 40-yard dash back when he was entering the NFL.

“I ran a 4.2 40,” said Branch when asked what his fastest time was. “Back in the 70s when I got drafted by the Raiders, we didn’t have a combine. Scouts would come to the university. I got timed at a 4.2.”

That fact would put Branch among the fastest players in NFL history. That shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone that’s seen him play. Even in his later years in the NFL, he still was faster than most players. The three-time Super Bowl champion spent his entire career with the Raiders and was beloved by fans, players and more.

Raiders Legends Mourn Branch’s Passing

Former members of the Raiders joined in on mourning the all-time great. Legends like Tim Brown, Lincoln Kennedy and Ted Hendricks took to social media to honor Branch.

In a time of celebration for fellow players being inducted into the pro football HOF I’m saddened to hear about the passing of cliff branch. Another great player that won’t be here to see himself inducted. Love you Cliff @Raiders — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 4, 2019

The world lost a good man. Cliff Branch was not only a great raider, but he was a good friend. Always positive and good company, even through tough times. One of the best receivers to ever play the game. One of the best guys I’ve ever known. RIP#21 love you. — Lincoln Kennedy (@LKennedy72) August 4, 2019

I’m saddened to hear the news about Cliff Branch. He was a true Raider and will be greatly missed. #21 — Jon Condo (@JonCondo) August 4, 2019

@Raiders My heart is broken hearing the news of Cliff Branch passing! A few years back we shared the stage for the induction into the CAHOF. It's a moment now even more special. #Rip21 — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) August 4, 2019

RIP my dear friend and team mate. Words are not enough to soften this blow to our Raider Alumni family. — Ted Hendricks (@HOFTed83) August 4, 2019

The Raiders like to keep their alumni close and Branch was no exception. Perhaps the Raider hurt most by Branch’s passing is team owner Mark Davis. Davis described Branch as his “best friend” in a brief statement.

"Cliff Was My Best Friend.. I Will Miss Him Dearly"

-MD- — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2019

For those who are unaware, Davis went to battle with his father Al back in the 80s to ensure that Branch received a proper contract. It turned into a huge fight that led to Al kicking Mark out of the house and they didn’t speak for a while. Davis will likely have more to say on the matter at some point. As they have in the past, the team will probably find some way to honor him throughout the season.

