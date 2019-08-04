Raiders Honor Cliff Branch at Training Camp Practice [LOOK]

Late on Saturday night, the Oakland Raiders were hit with the devastating news that legendary wide receiver for the franchise, Cliff Branch, passed away at 71. Considered to be one of the first great deep ball threats in the NFL, Branch’s speed and big-play ability is the stuff of legend. He has long been thought to be one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs in NFL History. Just like his former teammate Ken Stabler, Branch will have to get in posthumously. Though he has not been immortalized with a Hall of Fame induction just yet, there’s no doubt that the Raiders have not and will not ever forget his legacy.
Raiders Staff and Players Honor Cliff Branch at Training Camp Practice
The team is in the midst of a really important training camp, but that hasn’t stopped them from going out of the way to honor the recently deceased wide receiver. Players, staff members and coaches have been seen sporting the famous #21 jersey that Branch wore.
Most notably, quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Tyrell Williams are wearing number 21 jerseys at practice. It’s fitting for Williams to sport Branch’s jersey because he is also a speedy deep threat that will likely make some big plays in the silver and black. Branch has stayed close to the team throughout his life. He was actually at the combine for the Raiders helping them scout rookie talent. He claimed that he ran a 4.2 40-yard dash back when he was entering the NFL.
“I ran a 4.2 40,” said Branch when asked what his fastest time was. “Back in the 70s when I got drafted by the Raiders, we didn’t have a combine. Scouts would come to the university. I got timed at a 4.2.”
That fact would put Branch among the fastest players in NFL history. That shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone that’s seen him play. Even in his later years in the NFL, he still was faster than most players. The three-time Super Bowl champion spent his entire career with the Raiders and was beloved by fans, players and more.
Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Raiders Legends Mourn Branch’s Passing
Former members of the Raiders joined in on mourning the all-time great. Legends like Tim Brown, Lincoln Kennedy and Ted Hendricks took to social media to honor Branch.
The Raiders like to keep their alumni close and Branch was no exception. Perhaps the Raider hurt most by Branch’s passing is team owner Mark Davis. Davis described Branch as his “best friend” in a brief statement.
For those who are unaware, Davis went to battle with his father Al back in the 80s to ensure that Branch received a proper contract. It turned into a huge fight that led to Al kicking Mark out of the house and they didn’t speak for a while. Davis will likely have more to say on the matter at some point. As they have in the past, the team will probably find some way to honor him throughout the season.