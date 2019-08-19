Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Impressing Teammates With His Receiving Skills

The Oakland Raiders haven’t done too much to show off their new rookie running back, Josh Jacobs. He hasn’t really appeared much on Hard Knocks and has only played in one drive in the preseason so far. He looked good in that one drive but didn’t get a chance to make any plays in the receiving game. Jon Gruden likes to use his running backs as receivers and that fits in well with Jacobs’ skill set. Though he hasn’t shown it in a game yet, Jacobs’ teammates are very impressed with his receiving ability.

Josh Jacobs Impressing Teammates With His Receiving Skills

Everybody in Oakland is excited about Josh Jacobs’ potential, especially his teammates. Quarterback Derek Carr had a chance to praise the rookie:

“I’ve played with a lot of good backs and watching his vision was really impressive,” said Carr about Jacobs. “He doesn’t care that he’s a rookie, he’s trying to prove that he’s the best back in the NFL and that’s his mindset.”

Carr also noted Jacobs’ ability as a receiver:

“He’s very, very advanced,” said Carr about Jacobs’ ability in the passing game. “I think everybody knows that you have to be very good in the passing game to play in coach Gruden’s offense as a running back.”

New Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams also had a chance to chime in:

“I feel like he’s super versatile,” said Williams about Jacobs. “He can run you over, run around you. His vision is crazy. Definitely being able to catch out of the backfield is going to be huge for him.”

Williams knows a thing or two about catching passes, so his early impressions of Jacobs are promising. Jacobs put up 571 receiving yards during his three-year college career. In Charlie Garner’s one year with Jon Gruden in Oakland, he had 578 receiving yards. The coach really likes to use running backs in the passing game. The rookie from Alabama is going to get a lot of usage in 2019.

Predicting Josh Jacobs’ 2019 Stats

With the retirement of Marshawn Lynch, Josh Jacobs‘ is going to be the top back in Oakland. The first-round pick out of Alabama was the consensus top running back in the draft and the team snagged him with their second pick in the first round. Jacobs is a dual-threat player and figures to put up big numbers as a receiver and a rusher. He’s done nothing to disprove his talent in training camp or preseason.

The Raiders’ group of running backs is good, not great so Jacobs should get a lot of work in his rookie season. Three of the last four offensive rookies of the year were running backs and Jacobs could easily continue that trend. Gruden’s offense uses runnings backs in a variety of ways so he’s going to get a lot of chances to put up numbers. Don’t be surprised if Jacobs starts strong and cements himself as one of the best running backs in the AFC.

Prediction: Offensive rookie of the year, 1,000 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards, 10 total touchdowns

