Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Makes Awesome Catch Against Rams [WATCH]

If you thought the hype for Oakland Raiders rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow would die down, you were sorely mistaken. It’s not uncommon for a wide receiver to impress during training camp. Former Raider wide receiver Denarius Moore was very impressive in his first training camp. Moore put up a few decent seasons but never lived up to his training camp hype. Renfrow will have Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams freeing up space for him, so he could find himself open a lot. Based on a recent video posted by the Raiders, it doesn’t look like he’ll drop many of the passes that come his way either.

This @renfrowhunter catch is a work of art. 🖼 pic.twitter.com/QXATUMIhMl — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 8, 2019

What’s exciting about this catch is that it comes against an actual opponent and not just a teammate. with the Los Angeles Rams in town for a couple of joint practices, Renfrow has been proving to coaches that he can compete against more than just his teammates.

Hunter Renfrow catches everything. — Eddie Paskal (@EddiePaskal) August 8, 2019

With hands like Renfrow’s, he should see a lot of targets. Quarterback Derek Carr has had problems with receivers dropping a lot of passes in previous seasons, so he’ll be more than happy to have a surehanded receiver on the squad. The Renfrow hype won’t die down until he stops making plays.

J.J. Nelson Also Impresses vs. The Rams

J.J. Nelson, another new member of the Raiders, decided to join in on the fun. He put his blazing speed on display with a long touchdown pass from Derek Carr.

J.J. Nelson continues great camp. 50-yard TD strike from Carr — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 8, 2019

Nelson was an under-the-radar free agency addition. He’s done nothing but impresses all training camp and has started to build a strong rapport with Carr. According to Scott Bair at NBC Sports, Nelson is growing fond of his new quarterback.

I love Derek, man,” Nelson said earlier in training camp. “Like … I really love Derek Carr. I have been in the NFL for 5 years, been playing since I was little and he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Honestly. And I’m not just saying that because he’s my QB and I want passes. Great guy.”

The Raiders have a lot of talent at wide receiver and each guy brings something different to the table. Nelson gives the team a wild card with otherworldly speed. A player like him allows Jon Gruden to be very creative. He may not have been one of the more exciting additions the Raiders made at first, but he could turn into one of the team’s most exciting players.

Josh Jacobs Still Quiet

There’s no reason to doubt that rookie running back Josh Jacobs is everything the Raiders hoped for when they drafted him. However, it’s difficult for a running back to do much during training camp. The position is all about contact and there’s only so much that can be made on a practice field. He’s showed off good hands and has impressed with his evolving leadership. It’ll take time for him to prove himself, but he hasn’t given the Raiders any reason to doubt his ability.

