Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Continues to Impress in Joint Practice With Rams

It’s not often that a 5’10” wide receiver with average speed that gets drafted in the fifth round of the draft steals the show at training camp. Well, Oakland Raiders rookie Hunter Renfrow is on his way to doing just that. The NCAAF National Champion out of Clemson has done nothing but impress since he joined the team. He’s proven to be surehanded and a strong route runner.

Based on the first depth chart the team released, Renfrow is in line to start in the slot and could be a big factor from week one. He’s seemed to earn it based on what’s been happening at training camp and he’s continued his impressive streak against the Los Angeles Rams in joint practice.

Hunter Renfrow has magnets for hands. Just made a slick catch across the middle. Got a “Nice catch!” From Carr. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 7, 2019

Renfrow really is going to be a good fantasy sleeper — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 7, 2019

The Rams have a very good defense, so Renfrow making plays against them is big. It’s just practice and the Raiders won’t really know what they have in Renfrow until they can actually start playing meaningful games. All sign point to him being a huge steal.

Raiders Offensive Line Impresses Against Rams in Joint Practice

Another practice, another strong showing from the Raider offensive line. The Rams boast the best defensive player in the NFL on their defensive line in Aaron Donald. The fact that the Raider offensive line stood out as a positive against him is a very good sign.

Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson – still beasts. — Eddie Paskal (@EddiePaskal) August 7, 2019

Offensive line has looked good today — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 7, 2019

The Raiders invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason with the additions of Trent Brown and Richie Incognito. While both moves were met with controversy for different reasons, those moves are looking like they’re going to pay off. What’s also been an interesting development is that Kolton Miller looks like a different player. He added muscle in the offseason and has been stout in protection all camp. Returning guard Gabe Jackson and center Rodney Hudson have always been consistently good, so the team could have no weak links along the line if their training camp performance is any indication.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Derek Carr Threw Interception on First Pass

One of the uglier moments of the first camp was when quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception on the first play of scrimmage. The worst part was that the pass was caught by Aqib Talib, a long-time antagonist of the Raiders. Carr doesn’t throw a whole lot of interceptions, so it shouldn’t be too big of a concern. He actually turned things around quickly and put up a nice performance against a talented Rams defense.

Beautiful deep ball from Derek Carr to Tyrell.Williams down the right sideline after Carr pump faked and William's beat Nickell Robey-Coleman. But William's dropped the pass. No TD… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 7, 2019

Carr has been sharp with Antonio Brown out with injury. He’s been growing quite the rapport with Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Hunter Renfrow. After not having any great receiving option in 2018, Carr could easily have the best receiving corps of his career in 2019. That’s not to mention tight end Darren Waller, who has been unstoppable in training camp. He may not be able to replicate Jared Cook’s success from 2019, but if he can get close, the Raiders offense should be better in almost every way.

READ NEXT: Marshawn Lynch Makes Appearance at Raiders-Rams Joint Practice [LOOK]

