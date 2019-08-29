Pro Football Hall of Famer Promises to Get Eagles Tattoo

One man has been beating the drum for the Eagles winning the Super Bowl throughout the offseason. He’s also the same person calling for the team to do everything in their power to trade for Jadeveon Clowney.

Shannon Sharpe, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, made a bold statement on a recent episode of his “Undisputed” show on FOX Sports 1. The former Broncos and Ravens star — and converted Eagles fan — promised to get an Eagles tattoo if Philadelphia wins the Super Bowl. The stunt came with one large caveat: they have to trade for Clowney first, a move that would make the Eagles unstoppable and easily the team to beat in the NFL.

“If the Eagles get Jadeveon Clowney, it’d be over,” said Sharpe. “It’d be Vince Carter in the dunk contest: over. Champs, guaranteed. I’d get an ‘Eagles Super Bowl Champs’ tattoo.”

To which Sharpe’s “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless replied: “Can he [Clowney] play quarterback?”

Bayless, of course, is a known Cowboys fan who has been slamming Carson Wentz for years. However, he did pay Eagles GM Howie Roseman a huge compliment.

“I will admit, this does horrify me,” said Bayless, on the Eagles possibly getting Clowney. “No one assembles and keeps attracting talent better than Howie Roseman.”

Sharpe currently owns no tattoos, a fact pointed out by Bayless.

Eagles Have Contacted Texans About Clowney

It was widely reported earlier this week that the Eagles are on Jadeveon Clowney’s short list of teams. The Pro Bowl pass-rusher prefers to be dealt to a Super Bowl contender, but he might not get the final say. According to the Houston Chronicle‘s Aaron Wilson, the Texans have reached out to five teams on a potential trade, including the Eagles, Dolphins, Seahawks, Redskins and Jets. Miami appears to be the front-runner right now.

“Nothing has advanced” with any of the teams outside of Miami at this point — per Wilson, via Pro Football Talk. Additionally, any trade with Washington appears to be dead as they won’t part with left tackle Trent Williams. Clowney reportedly prefers the Eagles or Seahawks as possible destinations.

Clowney ‘Hurt’ Texans Trying to Trade Him

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo dropped one more interesting nugget Thursday morning when he stated Jadeveon Clowney is “hurt” that the Texans are even communicating with other teams about a trade. Clowney was hoping the two sides could work out a new deal that would keep him in Houston. The defensive end still hasn’t signed his $15.967 franchise tag tender, a power move that gives Clowney all the leverage in this scenario.

In addition, Clowney seems content to let this thing drag out into the regular season. He would be losing approximately $1 million in salary per week by not reporting to the Texans and signing his tender. It doesn’t seem to matter to him anymore.

“Now, it’s not a contract thing,” said Garafolo. “It’s more about the fact that he has communicated to people that he is hurt by the fact that the Texans are even entertaining trade offers.”

