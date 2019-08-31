Six Players The Patriots Could Claim Off Waivers

The New England Patriots made their final roster cuts to get down to 53 on Saturday along with the other 31 teams in the NFL. There are several players who have been cut loose that could find a home on 53-man roster somewhere in the NFL.

This is just as important a period as final cutdown day. With free agents a plenty, teams can bolster their team without giving up assets or draft picks. New England has traditionally made a move during this period and 2019 looks to be no different.

With a couple areas of need at tight end and perhaps safety and offensive line, here’s who could be on their way to New England.

Luke Willson

The tight end and ‘Hard Knocks’ star has a ton of experience in the NFL but was ultimately cut by the Raiders. He would take a secondary role on the team and likely be used as a blocker. But he has some receiving abilities though he is often not used in this role.

Dwayne Allen

A former Patriots released four weeks prior to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, New England would welcome Allen back with open arms. He was released on an injury settlement by Miami and would likely need a few weeks to recover. It’s a perfect scenario for New England to assess their tight end situation but acquire a league veteran with experience in the system.

Justin McCray

New England is clearly in the market for help and depth on the offensive line and McCray would be the perfect fit. His versatility is something the Patriots look for in each of their players. And although he had a rough 2018 season, a little coaching under living legend Dante Scarnecchia could do just the trick for the veteran.

His acquisition would require a subsequent move on the offensive line, but New England could have the space to go with nine linemen if they feel it necessary.

Stanley Morgan Jr.

A prime practice squad candidate at receiver, he’s the son of former Patriots’ receiver Stanley Morgan. He’s got the lineage to be a strong fit in the organization. He holds records at Nebraska for career receiving yard (2,747) and receptions (189) and has good size and speed for the NFL. A spot on the practice squad would be the first step.

Kyle Lauletta

There was a lot of speculation the Patriots would draft the quarterback out of Richmond in 2018 but it never materialized. Now, having been cut by the Giants after a convincing performance against New England in the preseason finale, it would be a match made in heaven without much of a risk. He could be the practice squad quarterback the Patriots need seeing how much of an issue he gave the New England defense.

Lukas Denis

A local product, he played high school football with Massachusetts powerhouse Everett before staying local at Boston College. It didn’t work out for him in Tampa, but Denis is a talented safety with good coverage ability. As a junior, he led the nation in interceptions by a safety with seven. It wasn’t a great senior season, but Denis is still a capable corner.

If he came home to New England it would be a familiar environment for him and it would allow him to thrive while playing for his childhood team. Not a bad investment to add him to the practice squad either if he’s available.

