Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 25

Colts QB Andrew Luck Shockingly Announces Retirement

In a move that no one could have seen coming, Indianapolis Colts franchise quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement on Saturday night.

Luck will reportedly be walking away from $58 million as he hangs it up just a few weeks shy of turning 30-years-old.

The four-time Pro Bowler spoke during a news conference Saturday night about how the injuries he suffered over the years have had a major effect on his mental state, taking away his love for the game.

"I know that I am unable to pour my heart and soul into this position. … it's sad, but I also have a lot of clarity in this." Andrew Luck speaks on his retirement from the NFL. (via @rtv6) pic.twitter.com/cs5HAOQT2G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” said an emotional Luck after the Colts’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

This photo from @hoIIaback is heartbreaking… I hope he finds his joy pic.twitter.com/hLQAI4XteP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019

Luck was drafted No. 1 overall in 2012 and went on to lead the Colts to four playoff appearances, including a trip to the 2014 AFC Championship game.

After making the playoffs in his first three seasons, Luck hurt his shoulder early in the 2015 season. He’d go on to have surgery on his right throwing shoulder after the 2016 season, which would end up sidelining him for the entire 2017 season.

Returning in 2018, Luck had a banner season, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, on his way to winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

23,671 pass yards. 171 pass TD. 4x Pro Bowler. 2018 Comeback Player of the Year. Congrats on an incredible career, Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/OqIEdKbKkH — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019

Luck was hampered by injuries again in the lead-up to this upcoming season, as he suffered a calf strain early in the year that had him miss minicamp. He participated in a limited fashion for only three days during training camp, before shutting it down because he was having issues with pocket mobility.

According to ESPN, Luck said at the end of July that he wouldn’t come back until he was 100% healthy, as he still had “emotional scars” from trying to get back on the field during the 2017 season.

The Colts are coming off a season where they made it to the divisional round of the playoffs and now, just a couple weeks out from kicking off a new season, are left grappling with the news that they’ll be without their field general…for good.

“It’s very difficult,” Luck said. “I love this team, I love my teammates.”

Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017, will now take the reins at QB.

The 26-year-old Brissett played in 15 games during the 2017 season in Luck’s absence, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 3,098 yards.

Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement https://t.co/ZAlSh5ne4q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2019

News of Luck’s retirement broke and spread during the second half of Saturday night’s Colts-Bears preseason contest and Indianapolis fans didn’t take it well, booing Luck off the field.

Andrew Luck gets booed walking off the field as fans learn about his reported retirement (via @RichNye13, h/t @brgridiron)pic.twitter.com/vbks2IIUe9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2019

Luck heard the fans’ resentment, which he spoke about after the game.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it. Yeah, it hurt.”

Lightning Strikes Injure Fans at TOUR Championship, Suspend Third Round

Multiple fans were injured in a lightning strike at the Tour Championship on Saturday: https://t.co/icXSzNYN0L pic.twitter.com/mzVvDRu9Gr — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 25, 2019

Severe weather led to lightning strikes at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta on Saturday that injured multiple fans.

About a half-hour into a stoppage in play that was due to the pending weather that was moving in, a lightning bolt struck a tree near the 15th green/16th tee, and debris from that tree injured four people.

A look at the tree hit by lightening during #FedExCup at East Lake today. #PGATour #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/tA5lSQTljs — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) August 24, 2019

Six people altogether were injured and transported to local hospitals, but thankfully according to the PGA TOUR, the injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

“I felt like I was in a major car accident, like I was blindsided by a car, is what it felt like. And so in the split second that it happened, I realized it was lightning.” Billy Kramer says of his injury from a "one in kajillion chance incident" at the PGA tour championship. pic.twitter.com/7qOORhvXoT — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 25, 2019

Video of the terrifying lightning strike was captured by NBC Sports as a part of their third-round coverage on Saturday:

We send our thoughts and prayers to the spectators who were injured during the weather delay at the TOUR Championship. pic.twitter.com/REcxBUIV1H — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 24, 2019

Lightning strike at East Lake Golf Club! @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/dQP75OxGWI — AFiscal Hawk (@AFiscalHawk) August 24, 2019

Play ended up being suspended for the rest of the day and the PGA TOUR released the following statement regarding Saturday’s incident:

The third round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday and the plan is to complete the final round at its regularly scheduled time late Sunday afternoon.

Justin Thomas currently has a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy through five holes of the third round.

The leaders will have to play 30 holes on Sunday as they vie for the FedExCup title and the richest prize in golf history – $15 million.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

Southwest wins the #LLWS United States Championship 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GTvgFtXppH — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 24, 2019

Little League World Series Championship Game: Louisiana vs. Curacao

Louisiana will be playing in its first-ever Little League World Series title game on Sunday, where they will play the international champion Curacao.

WHEN: Today, 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – The TOUR Championship

The dramatic conclusion to the FedExCup Playoffs will take place on Sunday and to the winner will go the largest prize in golf history – $15 million.

With play being suspended due to inclement weather on Saturday, the third round will resume at 8 a.m. ET, followed by the final round. Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy through five holes of the third round.

WHEN: Today

SCHEDULE:

8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) – Conclusion of third round

12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

NFL Preseason: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

The third week of preseason football concludes tonight with a primetime matchup featuring Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers taking on Marcus Mariota and the Titans.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

