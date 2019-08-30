Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 30

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the top-ranked Clemson Tigers opening their season and national title defense with an overwhelming victory over Georgia Tech.

We’ll also take a look at the news of an arrest warrant being issued for Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins for a domestic violence charge and some NFL news as the preseason wrapped up, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones giving an ominous update on Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout and the Dolphins deciding on Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting QB.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

TIGERS MAUL YELLOW JACKETS: Clemson Routs Georgia Tech in Opener

Clemson star running back Travis Etienne might still be running.

Georgia Tech could not do anything to slow down Clemson — in particular Etienne — on Thursday night, as the top-ranked Tigers buzzed by the Yellow Jackets 52-14 in the opening game for both teams.

Etienne finished with 205 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight reel 90-yard run, inserting himself as major contender in the Heisman race.

“I really don’t try to worry about who’s out there watching,” Etienne told reporters following the game. “I try to play the best for my team and just try to get to 1-0 every week and be there for my brothers.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who starred in the Tigers’ 44-16 rout of Alabama in the national championship game last season — was just 13 of 23 for 168 yards with a pair of interceptions. On one of the interceptions, Lawrence used major hustle to stop what looked like an easy pick-six for Georgia Tech.

“I talk about the eye of the tiger, the heart of a champion,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in his post game press conference. “It’s hard to describe but you know it when you see it. That was it.”

The Tigers weren’t the only ranked team in action. No. 17 UCF defeated Florida A&M 62-0, No. 12 Texas A&M beat up Texas State 41-7 and No. 14 Utah came out on top in the “Holy War” against BYU, 30-12.

Police Issue Warrant For DeMarcus Cousins in Alabama

It was revealed on Thursday that Alabama police issued an arrest warrant for injured Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins following reports that he threatened his ex-girlfriend with violence.

TMZ released video on Tuesday of Cousins allegedly threatening Christy West, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 7-year-old son. The argument was over if Cousins’ son could attend his wedding to Morgan Lang.

Cousins: “I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level: Can I have my son here?” West: “Go shoot the ball.” Cousins: “Can I have my son here, please?” West: “No, he’s not coming.” Cousins: “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f—ing head.”

USA Today confirmed the warrant, adding that a third-degree harassing communications charge was listed on the Mobile municipal court website, although no other information was provided.

Cousins has had a tough few years on the court, most recently tearing his ACL in an offseason workout, putting his next season with the Los Angeles Lakers — and his NBA future — in question.

Cousins has had three major injuries to his legs in less than two years that have cost him a lot of money. It was only about 18 months ago that he ruptured his left Achilles tendon just before becoming a highly sought after unrestricted free agent, and roughly four months since he tore his left quad during the playoffs while playing with the Golden State Warriors.

NOW THEY COUNT: NFL Preseason Wraps Up With Some Big News

The next time NFL teams are on the field, the games will count. A huge slate of preseason contests brought an end to the exhibition season on Thursday and teams are now gearing up for 53-man roster cuts and their regular season openers.

But there was still lots to cover from the final day of preseason games, including some veteran wide receivers making some noise in New England.

Both Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas were on the field for the Patriots against the Giants and the duo made a big impact early.

Gordon caught two passes on six targets for 30 yards and was cheered loudly by the Foxborough crowd. His indefinite suspension was lifted by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Aug. 16

Thomas, who the team signed in the offseason, totaled seven catches on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was excited,” Thomas said after the game. “Especially first game coming back from tearing my Achilles, getting out to make a couple plays. I was excited about it, and I look to build on it and keep getting better.”

Following the conclusion of the games, the Dolphins leaped into the headlines, announcing that NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick would be their Week 1 starter, beating out 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, who Miami acquired in a trade from Arizona in the offseason.

“I know I have more confidence in myself than anybody in the world,” Fitzpatrick told ESPN. “Sometimes that’s a detriment, but a lot of times that works in my favor. I’m always confident in who I am and what I am as a player. This is where I wanted to be and what I worked to get.”

On the ever-dramatic Dallas Cowboys front, owner/general manager Jerry Jones dropped some news on Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout.

“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular season games,” Jones said following Dallas’ preseason finale, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out … that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

TENNIS: U.S. Open Third Round

Both Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will be on the court Friday for a star-studded third round of the U.S. Open.

WHEN: Today, Noon-6 p.m. ET (ESPN); 6-11 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado vs. Colorado State

The Rams and Buffaloes meet for the Rocky Mountain Showdown to kickoff their seasons. Colorado has won four straight in the rivalry series. The game will be played at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

WHEN: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.