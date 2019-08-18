Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 18

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by Justin Thomas’ electric course-record round at Medinah to vault to the top of the leaderboard at the BMW Championship.

We’ll also take a look at the Yankees’ latest spat with the umpires that resulted in three ejections and provide the latest on the NFL banning Antonio Brown’s new helmet.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Sunday!

Justin Thomas Shoots Sensational Course-Record 61 at Medinah, Takes 6-Shot Lead at BMW Championship



It’s not often golfers can maintain being in the zone for an entire round, but when it happens, man is it fun to watch.

Golf fans were given that opportunity on Saturday, as a locked-in Justin Thomas returned to his championship form, shooting a blistering 11-under-par 61 to break the course record at Medinah.

Thomas, who is winless since taking home last year’s WGC-Bridgestone title, vaulted to the top of the leaderboard with a magical round that saw him birdie his first five holes and six of his first eight.

The 26-year-old would go on to deliver an all-world back nine, in which he eagled the par-5 10th after hitting his second shot to within three feet, chipped in for birdie on the par-5 14th hole and hit the shot of the day when he holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the 16th hole.

Thomas missed time earlier this season with a wrist injury but is rounding into top form at the right time.

The winner of the BMW Championship will receive 2,000 FedExCup points and with a victory on Sunday, Thomas would have a good shot to move from 15th to first in the season-long standings.

This season is the first time the staggered-start scoring will be applied to the TOUR Championship, with the leader in the standings being given the luxury of beginning the tournament with a two-shot lead with a score of 10-under-par.

Trying to chase down a red-hot Thomas on Sunday will be Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay, who both shot solid rounds of 68 on Saturday but were lapped by Thomas’ performance.

Finau and Cantlay will start the final round six-shots back and will be in the final group with Thomas, scheduled to tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Players will be jockeying for position to extend their season on Sunday, as the top 30 in FedExCup points following the BMW Championship will advance to next week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake.

Tiger Woods will need a miraculous performance on Sunday to advance to East Lake, where he famously took home last year’s TOUR Championship for his 80th career victory.

Woods, who shot a five-under-par 67 in the third round and currently sits in a tie for 31st, will need to finish no worse than 11th in order to have a shot to qualify for next week’s tournament.

Yankees Have Another Spat With Umpires; Manager and Two Players Ejected

Aaron Boone wanted all the smoke (via @SportsTimeOhio) pic.twitter.com/7ZmGT18yLC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2019

The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 6-5 on Saturday to take control of MLB’s best record, but that wasn’t the headline coming out of the Bronx.

Instead, it was another incident that involved the umpires, as emotions boiled over once more in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Yankees’ Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes.

The borderline call led to manager Aaron Boone getting tossed and snowballed into Brett Gardner and C.C. Sabathia also being ejected.

Following Boone’s ejection, Gardner decided to slam his bat against the dugout roof in a reenactment of a move which he performed last month that garnered attention.

“I felt like as soon as I hit the top of the dugout, (umpire Phil Cuzzi) was running over from first base, pointing in the dugout and telling me that I can’t do that and threw me out,” Gardner said. “I asked him why and nobody’s told me why I can’t do that. Nobody’s told me that I can’t make noise. I didn’t direct anything at anyone.”

Here’s a full breakdown of how the ejections went down (note, the video contains NSFW, profane language):

Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner, and CC Sabathia get ejected, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/oaUUv4qIDJ — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 17, 2019

The Yankees have had turmoil with the umpires multiple times this summer, with Boone going off on Brennan Miller in a rant that went viral during a game on July 18th, and Gardner being mistakenly ejected last week.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE BMW Championship

Justin Thomas will take a sizeable six-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship.

Everything will be on the line Sunday, as only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the tournament will advance to play next week at East Lake in Atlanta for the PGA TOUR’s top prize of $15 million.

With the new staggered-start format in play for next week’s TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas will look to finish this week atop the standings so that he can benefit from the two-stroke advantage that the leader will be given heading into East Lake.

WHEN: Today, 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

NFL: Preseason Week 2

Sunday’s preseason slate features two nationally televised games, beginning with Drew Brees and the Saints facing Philip Rivers and the Chargers, followed by the Seahawks taking on the Vikings.

Matchup Time TV (National) New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. ET CBS Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. ET FOX

