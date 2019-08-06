The Basketball Tournament Purse: How Much Money Does TBT Winner Make?

The Basketball Tournament has a $2 million purse at stake for the winning team. Each team is able to divide up the prize money at their discretion and each player’s take-home amount is even listed on the TBT website. The winning team takes home the entire $2 million while second place leaves empty-handed, per TBT. The Golden Eagles featuring Marquette alumni and Carmen’s Crew with former Ohio State players are the final two remaining squads out of the 64-team field.

Each team also has a designated fan that takes home 10 percent of the purse with a $200,000 check if their team wins, per TBT. There are also other fans eligible to win money as The Basketball Tournament detailed.

The Fan of the winning team who accrues the most points as of August 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm (ET) will be eligible to receive $10,000; Fans ranked 2-9 (8 total Fans) will be eligible to receive $5,000 each; Fans ranked 10-27 (18 total Fans) will be eligible to receive $1,000 each; Fans ranked 28-62 (35 total Fans) will be eligible to receive $500 each; Fans ranked 63-199 (138 total Fans) will be eligible to receive $250; Fans ranked 200-1000 (800 total Fans) will be eligible to receive $100.

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

Teams are not required to pay an entry fee unless they purchase one of the eight buy-in spots, per TBT. The 64 teams are split up into eight different regions. The eight regional champions squared off in Chicago until the final two teams remained.

While there are a few NBA players in the field, each team is made up mostly of former college players. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla noted to Chicago’s WGN TV that the quality of play is what has allowed the tournament to succeed.

“The NBA guys – the best players in the world – they know how good these guys are,” Fraschilla explained to WGN TV. “The tournament wouldn’t work if the level of play wasn’t so high. We actually have teams making five, six jump shots in a row, which never happens in college. These guys are no longer in Psychology 101 at DePaul and Marquette and Ohio State. They are professional players even though some of our basketball fans who watch on TV have forgotten about them. But, when you watch Aaron Craft play, he’s the same Aaron Craft that was at Ohio State, he’s just better.”

Here’s a look at how the prize money would be divided by each team.

Golden Eagles Prize Distribution If They Win

Here is a breakdown of the prize money distribution if the Golden Eagles win, per TBT.

PLAYERS WINNING SHARE Daniel Fitzgerald (GM) $138,461 Maurice Acker $138,461 Juan Anderson $138,461 Lawrence Blackledge $138,461 Cinmeon Bowers $138,461 Dwight Buycks $138,461 Joe Chapman (Head Coach) $138,461 Mo Charlo $138,461 Elgin Cook $138,461 Travis Diener $100,000 Jerel McNeal $1,000,000 Andrew Rowsey $138,461 Jake Thomas $138,461 Jarvis Williams $100,000 Derrick Wilson $138,461 Jamil Wilson $138,461

Carmen’s Crew Prize Money Distribution If They Win

Here is a breakdown of the prize money distribution if Carmen’s Crew wins, per TBT.