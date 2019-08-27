Mitchell Trubisky Among 3 Bears Featured in Sunday Night Football Intro

The Chicago Bears will be playing in two Sunday Night Football games this season, and for the first time since Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher was their starting linebacker, the team will have multiple players featured on the Sunday night football opening.

Out of 13 total players featured, three are Chicago Bears: quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, linebacker Khalil Mack, and cornerback Kyle Fuller. Both Fuller and Mack had All Pro seasons last year, and Trubisky was a Pro Bowler.

The Bears Are On the Big Stage Again

Fans of the Bears have to be excited to see their team representing the league on a big stage again. Urlacher was the last Bear to be featured in the Sunday Night Football opening theme, and he retired six years ago. After a 12-4 season last year, the Bears are a legitimate contender this season. Chicago made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2010, and there is a great deal of buzz surrounding this current Bears team.

Three of the 13 featured players are defensive players: Mack, Fuller, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The remainder of the players featured in the latest promo are all offensive players, and mostly quarterbacks: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The Bears and the Eagles are tied with the most players appearing in the new promo with three per team.

When Will the New SNF Intro Air?

The opening theme song, sung by Carrie Underwood, will also feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, who wrote the original music. The new intro for Sunday Night Football was filmed in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The three Bears players included in the opening filmed their respective clips at Soldier Field, per Adam Hoge:

Just a clarification: while the open was filmed in Atlanta, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the stage, the #Bears shots were actually filmed at Soldier Field. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 26, 2019

You can watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the new intro here, where you will catch a very brief glimpse of a certain fearsome Bears pass rusher wearing the number 52. There is no sign of Trubisky or Fuller in the recently released clip, so fans will have to wait until the regular season to see them both in the promo.

The Bears will be featured in the NFL’s 100th season opener, and will play the rival Green Bay Packers in the opening kickoff game Thursday, September 5, which will be the first time Bears fans can watch the newly filmed intro in its entirety. Despite being a Thursday night game, the Bears-Packers game is included on the Sunday Night Football schedule, and Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will announce.

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears: Top Five Upcoming Games of the 2019 Season