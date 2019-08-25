Xander Schauffele & Girlfriend Maya Lowe Are Couple Goals in Ireland & France

Xander Schauffele and his girlfriend Maya Lowe have had quite the year together when it comes to traveling. Lowe has been keeping her guy company as he plays in golf championships all over the world. The couple has had a pretty amazing summer, getting to spend time in Europe last month before heading back to the States for this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Lowe and Schauffele have been dating for a few years now. Lowe is a recent graduate of the University of California San Diego. She is of Japanese descent and speaks the language fluently.

The two don’t share too many details about their personal lives but Schauffele will upload occasional photos of Lowe on Instagram, particularly when they visit somewhere cool. Lowe, on the other hand, has a private Instagram account.

Schauffele & Lowe Posed for a Photo in Front of Ireland’s Ashford Castle Last Month

A few weeks ago, Schauffele and Lowe were together in Ireland where they visited the Ashford Castle. The couple posed for a photo in front of the gorgeous building, taking a golf break — they were in the country as Schauffele competed in The Open Championship in which he tied for 41st place, two over, along with nine other golfers.

Schauffele and Lowe were all smiles in front of the landmark. Schauffele wore a pair of dark slacks with a light blue button-up shirt. He smiled into the camera and had his arm around his girlfriend, who was dressed in casual attire. Lowe appeared to be wearing a pair of black leggings and a gray hoodie with a pair of sneakers and a long, gray puffer coat.

Schauffele & Lowe Visited Paris, France, a few Days Earlier

A few days before their visit to Ireland, Schauffele and Lowe were spotted in the City of Love. The two cozied up for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, looking very happy together.

Schauffele looked fairly casual in a white short-sleeved shirt and a pair of green shorts. He finished off his look with all white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Lowe looked effortlessly pretty in a black, spaghetti strap dress. She finished off her look with a pair of Adidas shell toes, blue shades, and tassel earrings.

“Coucou, ma chérie,” Schauffele captioned the photo, adding in the emoji of France’s flag (seen above). Some French dialects use “coucou” to mean “hello.”

