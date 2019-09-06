Antonio Brown on Big Ben: ‘A F–king Phony’

The Antonio Brown drama just keeps getting juicier and juicier. After nearly coming to blows with Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Thursday, more news on AB’s past transgressions in Pittsburgh have surfaced.

According to a recent B/R mag, former Steelers teammates of Brown claim AB ripped Ben Roethlisberger privately calling his QB of nine years “A f–king phony.”

We all know Antonio Brown is not the fondest of his former QB, as shown in the now deleted tweet below.

Yet one must question, when does it end with this guy?

Does AB Even Want to Play Football?

We all know Antonio Brown is phenomenal at football, but does he still want to play football? This might be the biggest question in a series of unanswered queries.

Brown has gone on the record in the past stating he doesn’t need the game anymore. “I don’t even have to play football if I don’t want. I don’t even need the game, I don’t need to prove nothing to anyone.” Brown continued “If they wanna play, they going to play by my rules. If not, I don’t need to play.”

Recently, all-time bust Ryan Leaf took to twitter to state how he feels about where Antonio Brown’s head may be.

It just seems like @AB84 doesn’t want to play football anymore. All evidence points to that. I can completely relate to his behavior. I behaved the same way…playing the victim and I never had near his talent. Personal accountability is such an attribute. I hope he finds it soon — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) September 5, 2019

Whether Leaf is right or not, one thing is clear, when Ryan Leaf questions your love for the game, you may not be totally invested at the moment.

If we’ve learned one thing from the Antonio Brown saga it is that he is highly inflexible, and resistant to change. This can be seen most notably by his helmet dilemma. Brown wore the same style helmet through the duration of his nine-year playing career in Pittsburgh. When Brown was informed he wouldn’t be able to use his choice of helmet anymore, he went missing in action.

It’s reasonable to wonder if he feels the same way coming to a new organization. For all of Brown’s transgressions with his former QB, Brown become comfortable in his usual surroundings as a Steeler. Brown enjoyed a nine year career all with the same team. He was a superstar and beloved by the masses, and then Pittsburgh cut bait with him.

If Brown could threaten not playing football over a helmet, who’s to say he won’t play football over changing teams. One thing is clear, Brown is still a Raider, but that can change at any moment, next year, next month, or even tomorrow.