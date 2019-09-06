Raiders Give Antonio Brown Status Update for Week 1 [WATCH]

It didn’t take long for the Oakland Raiders to make a decision on whether or not Antonio Brown will play Monday night versus the Denver Broncos. At Friday’s practice, head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media and gave an update on Brown’s status.

“Antonio’s back today, we’re really excited about that,” said Gruden. “We’re ready to move on.”

Gruden was asked if Brown will play Monday night and he said: “that’s the plan.”

Well, there it is. What was one of the biggest NFL stories of the year, just got quickly resolved. This is definitely not the last we’ve heard of Antonio Brown drama, but it’s probably the last we’ll hear about this specific incident. This comes after he reportedly gave an “emotional apology” to the team. His apology must’ve been very genuine for him to not receive a punishment for his reported antics.

It was just Friday morning that an additional report came out that Brown had used a racial slur in his exchange with Mike Mayock.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Sports Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Fantasy: Is Raiders WR a Start or Sit in Week 1?

