Adam Gase Admits to Threatening Dolphins Players With Trade to Browns

Jarvis Landry believed that Adam Gase sent him to Cleveland “to die.” He might not have been too far off.

Gase spoke with reporters and admitted that he joked with Dolphins players in a meeting before the trade deadline that if disgruntled players didn’t fall in line, he would trade them to Cleveland as a punishment.

“I don’t remember exactly what it said, but it was supposed to be a joke,” Gase told reporters.

The only thing that goes against it just being a “joke” from Gase is that he actually did do it with Landry, a player that he reportedly clashed with.

Gase said the trade had nothing to do with their relationship and more about the money Landry was going to be due as one of the game’s top receivers.

“Whether it was me, him, whatever, our relationship fractured at some point,” Gase said. “We knew his price tag was going to be high. For us, it got to a point where we knew we weren’t going to be able to do it.”

Jarvis Landry Responds to Gase’s Comments on Cleveland

Landry had spent his first four seasons in Miami before being traded to the Browns for a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year. That was a bargain bin price for a Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver.

“I just felt like, for some reason, Adam [Gase] sent me here to die,” Landry said shortly after the trade.

Landry spoke on the Gase’s latest comments on Friday, but didn’t need a ton of evidence to back up him theory.

“It wasn’t no one time joke,” Landry said, “but I’m happy to be here.”

In his first year with the Browns, Landry led the team with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

In all, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own.

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.

Jets Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams Responds to Odell Beckham: ‘Odell Who’

Odell Beckham ripped into Jets defensive coordinator and former Brown interim head coach Gregg Williams on Thursday, accusing him of teach dirty play.

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” Beckham told reporters. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

The answer reportedly came when Beckham was asked about Williams running a lot of man coverage in his aggressive 4-3 scheme.

Williams fired back with an “Odell who?” during his media session on Friday before expanding.

“We don’t do anything to hurt the team,” said Williams. “It’s the No. 1 primary thing. You’re committing penalties, you’re doing those type of stuff, we just don’t do it. And you guys [in the media] are cooperating, giving [Beckham] attention. Just don’t give him attention.”

Williams also questioned if Beckham was one of the best playmakers in the league at his position. Here’s how the exchange went.

Reporter: “[Odell] is one of the dynamic players in the league”

Gregg Williams: “That’s your opinion…what did the Giants do?”

Landry gave his two cents on Williams’ response and shade at his wide receiver cohort.

“Honestly, for us, we know who [Odell] is,” Landry said. “Everybody in the game knows who he is. I don’t think Gregg Williams’ opinion will ever sway how he will play.”

Things should get interesting as the Jets and Browns clash on Monday Night football.

