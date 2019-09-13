Gregg Williams Throws Major Shade Towards Odell Beckham Jr. [WATCH]

The Cleveland Browns‘ week 2 game against the New York Jets is becoming more interesting with each passing day. New York’s defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who recently did the same job for the Browns, has been accused of having his players play dirty in the past. This controversy was brought back into the limelight when Odell Beckham Jr. spoke the media and accused Williams of having his players try to injure him.

“It’s preseason. It’s like a known rule. In preseason, nobody in the NFL’s really out to do stuff like that,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday.

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” said Beckham when talking about Williams. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

That’s a big accusation from Beckham, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility considering Williams’ involvement in the bounty gate scandal while he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Gregg Williams Sounds off on Odell Beckham Jr.

It didn’t take long for Gregg Williams to give his thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr. A reporter mentioned to Williams on Friday that Beckham was one of the most dynamic players in the league. The defensive coordinator interrupted the reporter.

“That’s your opinion,” said Williams. “What’s New York’s opinion? The Giants opinion. What did the Giants do?”

It appears Gregg Williams doesn’t believe Odell is one of the game’s top playmakers. (🎥: @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/Fp2Hk079Gd — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2019

It seems like Williams is trying to hint that Beckham isn’t all that great, to begin with. He brings up the fact that the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns as a way to back up his thoughts on the receiver. It’s hard to argue that Beckham isn’t one of the most gifted players in the NFL. It makes sense why Williams would be upset considering Beckham accused him of encouraging dirty play.

Fortunately, Williams doesn’t call Cleveland home anymore. He was the interim head coach for the team after they let go of Hue Jackson in 2018 and led them to a respectable record. He moved on to the Jets in the offseason and that’s looking like it was a good call because these two men probably wouldn’t get along.

The Browns were very hyped heading into 2019 and totally laid an egg against the Tennessee Titans in week 1. Beckham wasn’t completely ineffective, but he didn’t put up his usual big numbers and the offense only scored 13 points. The Jets will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for the game against Cleveland, so this is as good an opportunity as they’ll have to turn things around. Look for Beckham to have a bounce-back performance against a defense that’s led by a man he almost definitely doesn’t like.

