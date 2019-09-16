Antonio Brown Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Second Woman in SI: Report

Antonio Brown has now been accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated‘s Robert Klemko, new allegations have surfaced against the New England Patriots wide receiver. Klemko conducted interviews with more than two dozen people “who have employed, worked for, coached, or played alongside Brown,” and have discovered numerous disturbing allegations — including sexual misconduct, lawsuits featuring unpaid wages to former employees of Brown’s and court documents featuring patterns of bizarre behavior.

The report also includes a second accusation of sexual misconduct by a woman who interacted with Brown in a professional setting at his home. The allegations come after Brown’s former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of rape and unwanted sexual advances in a lawsuit. The new accusation does not allege sexual assault. The new accuser asked to remain anonymous.

The woman in the Sports Illustrated report told Klemko that she was invited to his home to paint a picture, only to have him flirt with her by appearing naked with a small towel to cover his genitals. The unnamed artist is not pursuing a lawsuit — as is Taylor — regarding these allegations.

According to the SI report:

On her second day, however, the atmosphere curdled. The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals. ‘He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” says the woman. ‘I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.” She took it as a clear sexual come-on. ‘Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,’ she says. ‘After that, it all ended abruptly.’

According to the woman, Brown did not pay the $700 he owed for one of the artist’s painting that he had initially bought at the auction — where he had initially met the woman.

According to the allegations, calls regarding payment for the painting have gone “unanswered” as the auction painting remains with Brown.

According to one of the organization’s co-founders, Sophia Hanson, Brown liked the painting so much that he trumped the would-be winning bid of $450 with a $700 offer to buy it himself. Hanson says she took Brown at his word when he promised payment at a later date—after all, Brown has earned more than $69 million before taxes during his on-field NFL career, and that’s not including national endorsement deals with the likes of Pepsi, Nike, Microsoft and EA Sports. ……. As for NYF, social media messages and emails sent to Brown and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, by both the artist and Hanson requesting the $700 payment for the original auction painting, have gone unanswered, according to the artist and Hanson.

The last paragraph deviates from the sexual misconduct allegations into a pattern of regular behavior of not paying people money that he owed — and the proceeding to “ghost” them and cut the aforementioned people out of his life.

Antonio Brown Owes Numerous People Money, According to Lawsuits Obtained by SI

There are numerous accounts of this in the allegations in the SI piece — here’s one of them in which Brown agreed to pay a trainer $500 an hour — only to change the topic when he was asked to actually pay the fees he had agreed to in the first place.

But Prisk took Brown on as a client anyway, creating diets and a supplement program and generally acting as Brown’s on-call “wellness coach.” Prisk says they had an oral agreement for him to be paid $500 an hour. But when the doctor would bring up payments, Prisk says, Brown demurred, instead shifting the conversation to ways he had dreamed up for the two to partner in business. “In his very first meeting with me he said, ‘I want to get you on salary, I want you on my team,’” Prisk says. “Then he’s like, ‘We need to build this downtown. POW 2!’ I’m like, O.K., that’s cool. Found a building, had somebody put together a sales agreement for the building. Don’t hear anything back. Then he says, ‘I’m going to connect you with a treadmill company I work with. We’re gonna get you a couple treadmills for your gym.’ AB stops talking to that guy and then I’m told they’re not giving me a treadmill.”

As the SI pieces details, Dr. Victor Prisk is a part of a “small galaxy of associates—trainers, nutritionists and chefs, artists, social media managers, and others—with hazy job descriptions who have spent short amounts of time in Brown’s service or friendship and moved on.”

Antonio Brown Also Has a History of Domestic Violence Accusations

Among the other disturbing reports in the article are a continuation of Brown’s rough history with women. According to the piece, “police were dispatched to his Pittsburgh-area home on domestic disturbance calls three times in the last four years.” This was regarding his longtime girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss — the mother of three of his five children. However, none of those calls resulted in an arrest.

Another report alleges that Brown was involved in a domestic dispute of the mother — Wiltrice Jackson — of one of his other children in Hollywood, Florida. The mother was seeking reimbursement for their daughter’s hair appointment resulting in a shouting match. As Brown refused to let her in the residence, he then shoved Jackson, causing her to fall backward — which also caused her to suffer a cut on her left forearm.

However, Jackson didn’t file charges and the police report indicates that Brown “did nothing wrong.”

There are numerous other instances of allegations relating to sexual misconduct or unpaid debt regarding former employees and associates of Brown in the SI piece.

Furthermore, Britney Taylor — who has accused Brown of rape — will meet with NFL officials on Monday.

The 31-year-old receiver recently made his debut for the Patriots in their 43-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Despite all of the allegations, Brown has yet to be suspended or disciplined by the league or the Patriots.

While Brown may have exited that game without drama or any headlines, these new allegations that have surfaced will continue to place the spotlight in a negative way on the veteran wide receiver.