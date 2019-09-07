Antonio Brown Contract: What Was Signing Bonus Raiders Gave WR?

It’s official — the Oakland Raiders have parted ways with Antonio Brown.

After a series of dramatic events between both sides, Brown finally asked for a release from the organization on Saturday morning and was granted it. After the Raiders voided the over $29 million in guarantees that was due to the All-Pro receiver after his heated exchanged with general manager Mike Mayock, Brown officially wanted out of Oakland.

To make matters even worse for the 31-year-old receiver, he virtually didn’t make any money with the Raiders. According to Spotrac, he’ll leave the Raiders with $0 in dead cap money. That would be because he failed to attend at least 85 percent of the offseason workout program, he’ll leave Oakland with zero cash earned.

Antonio Brown’s $1M signing bonus was actually two $500,000 workout bonuses that required he attend at least 85% of the offseason program. He didn’t, so he’s already lost $500k. If he’s released prior to Week 1, he’ll leave Oakland with $0 cash earned, & $0 dead cap. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 7, 2019

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Antonio Brown Demanded His Release from Raiders

Brown demanded his shocking release on Saturday morning with this Instagram post. The caption read as the following.

The caption reads: “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake”

Adam Schefter of ESPN explained that Brown demanded his release due to the Raiders essentially making his contract a week-to-week one by taking out the guarantees.

“By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources. This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release.”

Furthermore, as Tom Pelliero of NFL Network points out, Brown is not subject to waivers — and he can sign with any NFL team that he pleases. The question is, are any of the league’s 30 other teams — we can safely rule out the Pittsburgh Steelers — willing to take a flier on a wide receiver who has quickly become a problem child?

Antonio Brown is not subject to waivers. He can now sign with any team … and there's a lot of homework for those teams to do. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2019

Albert Breer of the NFL Network points out that the Antonio Brown saga with the Raiders may not be over just yet. Although the two sides have parted ways — which is obviously mutual at this point — Brown could try to recoup the lost money by filing a grievance against the Raiders with the NFLPA.

In other words, the headache may not be over even though Brown has been officially waived.

“I’m told no decision has been made yet by Antonio Brown on whether to file a grievance against the Raiders and pursue his lost guarantees. He and his reps will huddle with the NFLPA, consider their options and make a call on that.“

AB Could File Grievance Against Raiders for Lost Money

According to former NFL general manager and current ESPN employee Mike Tannenbaum, if Brown wins his grievance against the NFL, he would count for over $50 million in dead cap money — $29,125,000 with the Raiders and $21,120,000 with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I'm told no decision has been made yet by Antonio Brown on whether to file a grievance against the Raiders and pursue his lost guarantees. He and his reps will huddle with the NFLPA, consider their options and make a call on that. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2019

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, left the possibility open that Brown would file a grievance with the NFLPA, via Pellisero of NFL Network.

“We’ll do what’s best for Antonio, we will speak with the NFLPA” and take best steps for him.

Furthermore, he said is not client is not done playing in the NFL — and that Brown is in the proper mindset to play in the league.

“He absolutely is. It’s unfortunate that things didn’t work out with the #Raiders, but obviously, he’s going to get a new opportunity, a new beginning, and I’m always optimistic it’s going to work out.”

The Raiders may have just officially released Brown — but the headache is not going away anytime soon.

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster Criticizes Antonio Brown’s Foolish Behavior