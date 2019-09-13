Antonio Brown Update: Patriots WR Aired out by ESPN Analyst on Radio

Antonio Brown is not Stephen A. Smith’s cup of tea.

The ESPN First Take host called the New England Patriots wide receiver a buffoon after Angela Yee informed Smith that Brown blocked him on Twitter.

“He needs to be blocking everybody, he’s acting like a buffoon,” responded Smith.

“And I’m not calling him a buffoon and I’m not calling him clownish because that’s engaging in character assassination. I’m talking about how he has conducted himself over the last weeks. I don’t believe you do the kind of stuff that he did. And I wasn’t following him or anything. I just do what I do on TV or radio and they post it on social media and he didn’t want it disseminated to his followers and I don’t blame him because I went in on him and he deserved it.” I don’t think that’s the Patriots’ problem. I think you try to win Super Bowls. You’ve already won six with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-era. You have the license to do what you want to do. He was guaranteed $30 million from Oakland. He’s only guaranteed $9 [million] from New England. $ 5 [million] he could earn in incentives and then they’ve got an option of $ 20 million on the second year. They are in complete control of his destiny with them. And because that’s the reality I have no problems whatsoever with them taking a position.”

Brown spent the offseason with the Oakland Raiders after being traded to the team from the Steelers in the spring.

The Raiders opted to release Brown last week prior to Week 1. He signed with the Patriots promptly.

Brown began practicing with the New England Patriots this week. He’ll wear No. 17.

Antonio Brown, now No. 17, catches a pass from Tom Brady early in practice. pic.twitter.com/gKpA9MUJin — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2019

Brown caught some impressive catches in practice on Thursday with his status for Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins highly dependent on whether he’s placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

For those tardy to the party: A civil lawsuit against Brown was filed against Brown this week and the Patriots released a statement.

Statement from the #Patriots about the Antonio Brown situation.. pic.twitter.com/Jz3exHNiGe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2019

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”