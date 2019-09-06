Belinda Bencic’s Boyfriend, Martin Hromkovic, Is Her Fitness Trainer

Belinda Bencic’s boyfriend, Martin Hromkovic, has a dual role in her life. He also serves as the professional tennis player’s fitness trainer, and is 15 years her senior. Bencic is playing in the U.S. Open Semi-final tonight; if she wins, she will go on to challenge Serena Williams in the Final.

Bencic and Hromkovic are open about their relationship, which appears to have begun in 2018. They often post about one another on their social media feeds. According to Women’s Tennis Blog, the Swiss tennis player trains in Slovakia, and that’s where she first met Hromkovic, who is of Slovakian descent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bencic & Hromkovic Have Been Together for Over a Year

Based off of their social media feeds, Hromkovic and Bencic have been together since at least November 2018.

Bencic first confirmed that she was dating her trainer in an interview with Blick. Bencic said,

“It came a little unexpected, but it’s an ideal situation. When I work on fitness in Slovakia, we can be together. As a tennis professional, relationships are so difficult. I do not see my best friend until half a year later. You never see another tennis player. A man waiting at home – no chance! Martin wants the best for me for my private life and sport. He often travels, I’m very grateful for his support! Fortunately, we can separate private and professional life well. When I work, I really see him as a coach. I hope it stays that way. For him, the job is done when I’m fit. Martin was an athlete himself, a footballer. So he understands well when I’m nervous or tense.”

Hromkovic, 37, Is a Former Football Player for Slovakia

Hromkovic is a successful athlete in his own right, having played professional football for Slovakia for a number of years. He retired from the sport earlier this year, and now appears to work as a full time trainer for Bencic.

Hromkovic seemed to have previously been dating a model named Denisa Dvorakova, as she appears in dozens of photos in his Instagram feed up until January 2018. As for Bencic, she was romantically connected to Sascha Zverev, though she’s never confirmed the veracity of these rumors.

Bencic is also frequently connected to Federer, arguably the most famous Swiss tennis player ever, though their relationship is entirely platonic. Federer partnered with her for the Hopman Cup in March, and told The New York Times that he often sent Bencic encouraging text messages.

He said,

“She’s worked a lot for this moment, and the big reward is coming now. I got to know her at the Hopman Cup and tried to give her as much advice as I could. She’s got a different game and is in a different stage of her career. Hopefully I helped. But the credit is hers and her team’s.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.