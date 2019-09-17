Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers Sign Former First-Round Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

Just hours after Roethlisberger was ruled out for the season due to an elbow injury that will require surgery, the Steelers have signed a former first-round draft selection to fill the former Super Bowl MVP’s void.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch to their practice squad. The signing literally comes right after they hosted him for a workout on Tuesday morning.

Steelers signed former Broncos’ QB Paxton Lynch to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Lynch was a late first-round draft selection of the Broncos in 2016 and was pegged as their quarterback of the future. However, he quickly established himself as one of the biggest draft busts at quarterback in NFL history as he started just four games, going 1-3 while throwing four touchdowns four interceptions.

He also had a major propensity in getting sacked. In just five career appearances, he was sacked 18 times — a sack percentage of 12.3 for his career. For perspective, Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson was sacked an NFL-high 62 times in 2018 — one of the highest in NFL history. However, his sack percentage was 10.9 — still lower than Lynch’s.

The 25-year-old Lynch was cut by the Broncos during the preseason in 2018. He eventually latched on with the Seattle Seahawks‘ training camp roster before being cut during roster cutdowns prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The Steelers will go with Mason Rudolph for the remainder of the season at starting quarterback while Pittsburgh also promoted practice squad quarterback Devlin Hodges to be Rudolph’s backup.

Rudolph had a solid showing in his NFL debut in Week 2, going 12-of-19 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while nearly leading the Steelers to victory in a 28-26 loss.

The 24-year-old quarterback sounded confident following his debut.

“I am completely confident in myself, being a leader on the team and playing games,” Rudolph said on Sunday afternoon. “That’s what it all comes down to. If (Roethlisberger is out a while), I’m ready to roll.”

Big Ben States Intention to Return for Next Season

Ben Roethlisberger has already stated his intention to return for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“I’ve been informed that I need season ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason (Rudolph) and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

The 37-year-old quarterback has been the Steelers’ starting quarterback since Week 2 of the 2004 season when he took over for incumbent starter Tommy Maddox. Rudolph will now have that same opportunity when Pittsburgh visits the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

