Browns vs. Jets Prop Bets: Nick Chubb a Prime Target on MNF

The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a win as they head to MetLife Stadium on Monday night to take on a depleted New York Jets squad.

Both teams started the season 0-1. The Browns are coming off a surprising 43-13 thrashing in Week 1 at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, while the Jets blew a fourth quarter lead against the Bills, falling 17-16.

The line for the game currently has the Browns installed as 6.5-point road favorites, with a total of 45.

For those who don’t like the line, there are a variety of juicy props that have some intriguing value due to injuries and other news. Here are five to take a look at before kickoff.

Nick Chubb Will be a Workhorse For Browns Against Jets

The Browns enter the contest against the Jets thin on running back depth behind starter Nick Chubb. It was an issue coming into the season, with the team’s high-profile RB acquisition Kareem Hunt set to miss the first half of the season with a suspension.

Second-year back Dontrell Hilliard was set to assume the backup role to Chubb, but will miss Monday’s game with a concussion. That leaves D’Ernest Johnson and recently practice squad signee Elijah McGuire as the only other healthy backs.

In Week 1, Chubb had 75 yards rushing on 17 carries and three catches for 10 yards. He will have the volume for a big day against the Jets and should be in a better game flow situation, unlike Week 1 were the Browns were playing chase for most of the game.

Take Nick Chubb over 103.5 (-120) rushing and receiving yards.

Additionally, take a look at Nick Chubb over 2.5 receptions. Another interesting bet for the gunslinging gambler is Nick Chubb scoring two or more touchdowns, which Bovada has listed at +375.

The Table is Set for Odell Beckham to Explode Against the Jets

Odell Beckham Jr. is poised for a big return to the Big Apple after a week that featured a war of words with former Browns interim head coach and Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The best way for OBJ to get his revenge on Williams — who he ripped for “dirty” tactics — is to ball out on Monday night against a susceptible Jets defense that will be without Pro Bowl linebacker CJ Mosley.

Beckham had seven catches for 71 yards in his Browns debut last week, and seemingly put to rest any concerns about his hip injury.

The Browns need to find a way to feed Beckham early and often, letting him excel with the ball in his hands after the catch. Also expect a deep shot or two to Beckham. His longest catch against the Titans went for just 24 yards.

Take Odell Beckham over 82.5 yards. OBJ should also surpass his catch total, which is set at six for the game.

Another bet to look at involving Beckham is as an anytime touchdown scorer. Beckham is currently listed at -135 to score against the Jets.

Le’Veon Bell Will Have a Hard Time Finding Room Against Browns

There’s no doubt that Le’Veon Bell is still an elite back, despite missing an entire season due to a holdout. However, Monday night will not be kind to the former All-Pro, as the Browns defense will key off him and likely opt to let QB Trevor Siemian beat them with starter Sam Darnold sidelined with mono.

Feel comfortable taking Le’Veon Bell under 105.5 rushing and receiving yards against the Browns.

