Browns Claim High-Upside Tight End Prospect

The Cleveland Browns acquired tight end Ricky Seals-Jones on Sunday, claiming him off waivers after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Similar to some tight ends the Browns already have on the roster, Seals-Jones is an athletic pass-catching tight end. Last season he started five games for the Cardinals, collecting 343 yards and a touchdown. In his two seasons, Seals-Jones has 544 totals receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The move reunites Seals-Jones with Freddie Kitchens, who coached previously in Arizona before coming to the Browns.

Seals-Jones became disposable for the new-look Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury when the teams brought on Charles Clay and Maxx Williams. He thanked the Cardinals for his time in Arizona on Twitter Sunday, adding that he’s exciting to be a part of the Dawg Pound.

I want to thank the Arizona Cardinals, Mr. Bidwell,Mr. Keim, and most of all the Cardinal Fans for taking a chance on me! I will miss the organization, teammates, and coaches. It’s a new chapter and I’m ready to be apart of something special. Let’s go Browns!! #DawgPound — SweetJonesJr (@RickySealsJones) September 1, 2019

Browns Have Strong Pass-Catching Group of Tight Ends

Former first-round pick David Njoku is holding down the top spot on the Browns depth chart at tight end and should play a big role in the passing game.

Njoku is a physical specimen. He’s massive but can also run a 4.6 40-yard dash. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Browns. He has steadily made a name for himself as one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in the league.

Kitchens has been critical of Njoku at training camp. Kitchens didn’t sound too pleased when asked about Njoku’s pass-catching and blocking abilities. “I think David Njoku needs to get better at both of them,” Kitchens said. “I do not see a finished product there. I do not know what that means. If David flexes out, he is expected to catch the ball. When he is in line, he is expected to block. He is a tight end. He needs to get better at both of them.” Demetrius Harris and Pharaoh Brown were the other Browns to make the 53-man roster, so the signing of Seals-Jones could mean Brown is on the way out. Earlier this offseason Cleveland also claimed former Cowboys TE Rico Gathers, but he has to serve a one-game suspension. He’s currently on the team’s reserve/suspended list.

Browns Address Role of Tight Ends in Offense

At training camp, Browns tight ends coach John Lilly addressed the possibility of tight ends staying in to block more with the talent the team currently has at the wide receiver position in Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashard Higgins.

“That is obviously kind of a week-to-week, day-to-day game plan type thing, but I would say this: if we feel like we are getting into some situations where we have to keep more guys in, then maybe it is because they are bringing enough guys where they are bold enough to play one on one on some of these guys that are on the edges,” Browns tight ends coach John Lilly said. “That is probably good for us if that is happening. The good thing about that room is that they are unselfish. I think everybody at the tight end position knows you get the glory for catching a lot of balls and those kind of things, but at the end of the day, we want to win.”

The Cleveland Browns open up their season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 and there could still be a few more moves in store before then.

READ NEXT: Surprising Cuts Follow Browns Big Trade With Titans