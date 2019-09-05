Kansas City Chiefs: Best Future Bets for the 2019 Season

The 2019 NFL season is finally among us. Team swill be lining up against their opponent and playing games that matter. This also marks the time where future bets need to be locked in. A lot of eyes throughout the season will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and their dynamic offense.

Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite (+550) to win the NFL’s MVP Award. He is also the favorite to lead the league in passing yards (+360) and passing touchdowns (+300). Mahomes is the reigning MVP who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns last season. These lines make sense when looking at his 2018 campaign and the weapons he has to throw the ball to.

As a team, the Chiefs are +850 to win the Super Bowl which are the second lowest odds in the league. The New England Patriots are +800. The Chiefs are also +350 to win the AFC. They enter as big favorites to win the AFC West for a second straight season (-155). These are all interesting future bets to keep an eye on, but here are some individual player bets to check out as well.

All odds and betting info courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs Player Futures – Yards

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Mahomes had a magical first season as a starter that ended with an MVP. He stepped right into Andy Reid’s offense and the team did not miss a beat, in fact, they improved. No one expected 5,097 yards. He finished with 10 games of 300 or more passing yards. Mahomes showcased the ability to make throws that no one has ever seen before. The world will be looking at him to lead the league in passing yards this season and he could. He may not reach 5,000 but Mahomes will come pretty close.

Bet: Over 4,610.5 passing yards

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards

Kelce finished 2018 with 1,336 yards. This was his third straight 1,000 yard season. He has solidified himself as the best tight end in football and it seems that he and Mahomes have a strong connection. Kelce is not only one of the best tight ends, he is one of the top receivers overall in the NFL. Last season, he had his best as a pro, but it is hard to repeat nearly 1,400 yards as a tight end. Kelce will continue to be the team’s No. 1 option and he will eclipse 1,000 yards, but it will not be the success of last season.

Bet: Under 1,160.5 receiving yards

Sammy Watkins Receiving Yards

Can Watkins stay healthy? This has been a problem for the big receiver throughout his career. Watkins was with the Chiefs last season. He finished with 40 catches for 519 yards. Entering his second season, he will be the Chiefs No. 2 receiver, but what does that mean? There are plenty of players who should get more attention than Watkins.

Bet: Under 735.5 receiving yards

Chiefs Player Futures – Touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns

Mahomes finished last season with 50 touchdowns. He hit that over with ease. Can he make it two years in a row? Mahomes is one of the most talented quarterbacks. He is on a team that loves to throw the ball and will do it often throughout the season. Mahomes won’t make it two years in a row of half a century, but he will eclipse 40.

Bet: Over 37.5 passing touchdowns

Damien Williams Rushing Touchdowns

A wrench was thrown into Williams’ plans of being the full time starter when LeSean McCoy was brought to Kansas City. They are both being viewed as starters which will take touches away from Williams. Not to mention that their are two very talented back ups on the Chiefs’ bench. It is unknown who will be the goal line guy in Kansas City, but Williams’ touchdown numbers are in question.

Bet: Under 7 rushing touchdowns

Travis Kelce Receiving Touchdowns

The big tight end had his best touchdown season in 2018 with 10. He reached double-digits for the first time and he will do it again in 2019. Kelce is the ultimate red zone threat. The Chiefs are a team that will throw the ball to score rather than run and that will benefit Kelce in the long run.

Bet: Over 9.5 receiving touchdowns

Tyreek Hill Receiving Touchdowns

Hill is back. He will be on the week one and will be eligible for the entire season. Hill is the fastest receiver in all of football and that was on display last season. Hill has the ability to take the top off a defense and make an impact quick. Mahomes and Hill connected for many long touchdowns last season and that won’t change. Hill finished with 12 touchdowns last season and that seems like an accurate number for 2019.

Bet: Over 9 receiving touchdowns