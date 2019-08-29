Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Chiefs QB

T

he Kansas City Chiefs have found their franchise quarterback. Patrick Mahomes was taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded up to take their guy and it paid off immediately.

Mahomes backed up Alex Smith during his rookie season. In 2018, Mahomes took over the starting role when Smith was sent to Washington. In his first season as a starter, all Mahomes did was finish with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Mahomes won the league’s MVP award at the age of 23.

The Chiefs finished last season with fantasy’s top scorer under center. Heading into 2019, will Mahomes finish at the top of the board once again?

Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

“I think we’re gonna pass the ball…we’re gonna pass it a lot,” Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said about the team’s offense. “When you think we’re going to run, we’re gonna pass. When you think we’re gonna pass, we are definitely gonna pass.”

Why not with Mahomes at the helm? The reigning MVP led all fantasy players in points by a large margin. Mahomes has the unique ability to make any throw with incredible arm strength. He debuted the no look pass, proved that he can throw at any angle, and showed pinpoint accuracy on the run. Mahomes will enter the 2019 season as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy once again.

The Chiefs weapons cannot be denied. As good as Mahomes is, Kansas City has offensive firepower all over the field. Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the league. He will be at the top of a receiving core that includes Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman. Travis Kelce is one of the top two tight ends in football. Kelce has had a three year stretch that is nothing like the tight end position has ever seen.

Mahomes will be off the board early in most fantasy drafts, but how high will he actually go?

When to Draft Patrick Mahomes in 2019 Fantasy Football

There was at least 70 points between Mahomes and the second quarterback on the list in fantasy, depending on your league’s format. ESPN’s fantasy expert Matthew Berry currently has Mahomes ranked as the 29th overall player on his list. This is because the running back and wide receiver positions are held to higher standards. The drop from a top running back to a mid-level one is much farther than the quarterbacks.

As for Mahomes, do not be shy to pull the trigger early. It will be easy to justify. Mahomes is a late first round or early second round pick in fantasy this season. He had seven games with four or more passing touchdowns last season, including two games with six. In fantasy, this equates to 10 games with 30 or more points, four games over 40 points, and one 50 point game.

There is no player that will give you the production that Mahomes does. Most league formats allow just one quarterback. There is more chances to get an average quarterback in the later rounds, but a player like Mahomes can propel a fantasy team to a championship.

